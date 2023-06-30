National Doctor's Day 2023: Why India Celebrates it on July 1? Date, Theme, History, and Significance

National Doctors Day, observed on July 1st since 1991, celebrates the outstanding contributions of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy to the medical field. He dedicated his life to serving people and treating countless individuals. Dr Roy was the personal doctor of Mahatma Gandhi. In 1976, the B.C. Roy National Award was established in his memory and the award is the highest honour a doctor can receive in India. This day is a tribute to all doctors for their efforts in promoting healthcare. The theme for National Doctors Day 2023 is ‘Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands.’

NATIONAL DOCTOR’S DAY 2023: India annually commemorates National Doctors Day on July 1st to acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable contributions made by doctors and other medical professionals in the nation’s development. Doctors play a crucial role in our lives, guiding us towards a healthier and happier existence. They help us understand our bodies and make informed choices to promote well-being. This significant day aims to recognise the dedication and selfless service of physicians towards the betterment of society.

Doctors play a crucial role in society, dedicating their lives to the well-being of citizens and ensuring people are free from illness. Through years of hard work, they acquire knowledge and skills to provide accurate and effective treatments. National Doctors Day aims to acknowledge and appreciate their significance in our lives. Every citizen should take pride in having skilled experts who tirelessly care for us, especially during emergencies.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors displayed heroic efforts in the battle against the virus. These healthcare professionals risked their own lives to save others and played a crucial role in treating patients, conducting research and ensuring essential healthcare services were available. Their dedication and tireless work helped us emerge even stronger.