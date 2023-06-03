National Egg Day 2023: Theme and 5 Delicious Egg Recipes to Get Your Daily Dose of Protein

National Egg Day, celebrated on June 3, is a time to celebrate the versatility and nutritional value of eggs. This special day recognizes the significance of eggs as a staple food in various culinary creations and highlights their role in promoting a healthy lifestyle. Whether enjoyed as a standalone dish or incorporated into another mouthwatering recipe, eggs offer flavours and textures loved by people of all ages. The upcoming National Egg Day will be celebrated under the theme of ‘Eggs for a Better Life’.

Here are some delicious egg recipes you may try to celebrate this day and make it an even more exciting adventure:

Scrambled Eggs with Cheese and Herbs

Scrambled eggs are a classic breakfast staple, and this recipe takes them to the next level. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, grated cheese, and a sprinkle of your favourite herbs like parsley or chives. Heat a non-stick skillet over medium heat, melt some butter, and pour in the egg mixture. Stir with a spatula until the eggs are cooked to your desired consistency. The result is a creamy and flavourful dish that pairs perfectly with toast or a side of crispy bacon.

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict is a popular brunch dish that combines poached eggs, ham or bacon, and hollandaise sauce. To make this indulgent recipe, start by toasting English muffins and topping them with slices of cooked ham or crispy bacon. Poach the eggs in simmering water until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny. Place the poached eggs on the muffins and generously drizzle hollandaise sauce over them. The combination of creamy hollandaise, perfectly poached eggs, and savoury meat create a heavenly breakfast experience.

Spanish Tortilla

The Spanish tortilla, or tortilla española, is a mouthwatering egg dish that can be enjoyed for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. To make it, thinly slice potatoes and onions and sauté them until they are soft and golden. Beat eggs in a bowl and season with salt and pepper. Combine the cooked potatoes and onions with the beaten eggs and pour the mixture into a heated skillet. Cook on low heat until the edges are set, then flip the tortilla and cook the other side until it is golden brown. The result is a thick and hearty omelette-like dish that is delicious and served warm or at room temperature.

Spinach and Feta Omelette

For a nutritious and flavorful meal, try a spinach and feta omelette. In a bowl, beat eggs with a splash of milk, salt, and pepper. Heat a non-stick skillet and melt butter or olive oil. Add a handful of fresh spinach leaves and sauté until wilted. Pour in the beaten eggs and cook until the edges start to set. Sprinkle crumbled feta cheese on one side of the omelette and fold the other side over it. Cook for a few more minutes until the cheese melts and the omelette is fully cooked. The combination of vibrant spinach and tangy feta creates a delightful and satisfying dish.

Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are a classic appetizer or snack that never fails to impress. To make it, hard-boil eggs and cut them in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks and keep them separately. Mash the yolks with mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, salt, pepper, and a touch of paprika for a kick of flavour. Spoon or pipe the yolk mixture back into the egg white halves. Top it with garnishing with a sprinkle of paprika or chopped fresh herbs. These creamy and savoury bites are perfect for parties, picnics, or as a tasty addition to any meal.