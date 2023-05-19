National Endangered Species Day 2023: Theme, History and Significance

NATIONAL ENDANGERED SPECIES DAY 2023: Any species whose survival in the near future is threatened is labelled an endangered species. Habitat loss due to rapid urbanisation, indiscriminate hunting, poaching and introduction of non-native species are the major factors that are pushing various flora and fauna to extinction. National Endangered Species Day is held every year on the third Friday of May. It will be marked on May 19 this year. The day intends to spread awareness about vulnerable species and advocate for their protection and conservation.

National Endangered Species Day 2023: Theme

Advertisement

“Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Endangered Species Act!" is the theme of this year’s National Endangered Species Day. As mentioned on the Endangered Species Coalition website, special programmes will take place on the day this year. These events will be conducted by gardens, wildlife refuges, schools, museums, community groups, libraries, non-profits, and individuals. Every year, people from across the globe participate in these special activities.

National Endangered Species Day 2023: History

National Endangered Species Day was established in 2006 by the Endangered Species Coalition and David Robinson. This year marks the 18th National Endangered Species Day. People from around the world mark the occasion by gathering knowledge about endangered species and their conservation. These annual events inspire them to take action to protect such vulnerable species.

Advertisement

This year also happens to be the 50th Anniversary of the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in the United States. The legislation laid the foundation for every nation to commit to the conservation of plants, fish, wildlife and their natural habitats. The Endangered Species Act came into being on December 28, 1973, on orders of then US President Richard Nixon. The law is designed to protect and help conserve endangered species of plants, fish and wildlife that are threatened due to careless economic expansion.

Advertisement

National Endangered Species Day 2023: Significance

In India, the Bengal tiger, the Asiatic lion, the snow leopard, the one-horned rhinoceros, the blackbuck, the Kashmiri red stag, the Nilgiri tahr and the Gaur or Indian bison are listed are threatened with extinction, as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list. National Endangered Species Day helps draw attention to the issue. The day reminds us to demand from our public representatives that these animals be protected.