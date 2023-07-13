National French Fry Day 2023: Did You Know That French Fries Are Not Actually From France?

NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY 2023: National French Fry Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to embrace the joy of these golden, crispy, and salty delights! Observed annually on July 13th, but from this year, it will be celebrated on the second Friday of July i.e. on July 14, 2023. This special day is dedicated to celebrating the iconic French fry, a beloved snack that has won the hearts of people all over the world. Whether you prefer them thin and crispy or thick and fluffy, there are plenty of ways to make the most of this special day. Here are some exciting ways to celebrate National French Fry Day.

The Origins of French Fries

Did you know that French fries are not actually from France? The exact origins of french fries are a bit hazy, with some attributing their invention to Belgium. Nevertheless, their name became popularized during World War I when American soldiers were introduced to this delicious treat.

How to Celebrate National French Fry Day: