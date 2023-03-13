National Good Samaritan Day 2023: History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes to Share

NATIONAL GOOD SAMARITAN DAY 2023: National Good Samaritan day is observed on March 13 to celebrate and honour people who through their acts of compassion, empathy and selflessness, help others, often strangers, in need. As responsible human beings, it is our moral duty to help those at a disadvantage. National Good Samaritan Day highlights this fact and inspires others, particularly the youth, to be compassionate towards all living beings. Below, we look at the history and significance of the day, and share some good wishes.

National Good Samaritan Day: History

The word Samaritan refers to the ancient ethnoreligious Israeli tribe known as the Shamerim. As per the Gospel of Luke, Jesus told the parable of the Good Samaritan to his followers. As per the tale, a Jewish traveller was abused and left by the road side, half dead. No one, except a Samaritan, helped him.

It is reported that National Good Samaritan Day is observed in memory of American bartender Catherine Susan “Kitty" Genovese. She was murdered outside her apartment in New York, on March 13, 1964. No one came forward to save her life. The incident led to creation of the 911 emergency system.

Genovese’s murder also led to the creation of various “Good Samaritan" laws. India’s Good Samaritan Law empowers an individual to help others, usually strangers, in emergency situations, without expecting any rewards. The Law protects such good Samaritans from harassment.

National Good Samaritan Day: Significance

National Good Samaritan Day encourages people to help people or animals in distress or suffering from unfortunate accidents on roads. A selfless act could also be as simple as stopping by to water a drying tree by the roadside. Closing off, we share some inspirational quotes for National Good Samaritan day.

National Good Samaritan Day: Quotes to Share

“He who sees a need and waits to be asked for help is as unkind as if he had refused it." - Dante Alighieri “Tenderness and kindness are not signs of weakness and despair, but manifestations of strength and resolution." - Kahlil Gibran “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late." - Ralph Waldo Emerson “No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted." - Aesop

