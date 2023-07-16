National Ice Cream Day: 4 Recipes To Try At Home

National Ice Cream Day is a delightful celebration of everyone’s favorite frozen treat. Ice creams are universal additions to celebrations, people from around the world love to indulge their taste buds in this decadence. Classic vanilla bean, refreshing strawberry sorbet, rich chocolate fudge, and creamy cookies and cream are some of the most favourites across the world. With ice cream connoisseurs ready to experiment with their palate, chefs have started creating drool worthy flavours. Here are 4 recipes to try today!

Advertisement

Matcha Ice Cream recipe by Tea Culture of the World

Ingredients:

400g Full fat coconut milk

1 tbsp Corn flour

1 tbsp Matcha Powder (BUY)

85g Castor sugar

2 tbsp Agave syrup or maple syrup

45ml Coconut cream

Grated zest of 1 lime

Method:

Heat the coconut milk gently in a saucepan over a low heat. Put 4 tbsp of the warm milk in a small bowl and mix with the corn flour and Matcha powder until smooth and lump- free. Add sugar to the saucepan and stir over a low heat until dissolved. Turn up the heat and as soon as it starts to boil, stir in the corn flour and Matcha mixture. Reduce the heat and stir gently for 2-3 minutes until slightly thickened, creamy and smooth. Remove from the heat and stir in the agave or maple syrup, coconut cream and lime zest. Set aside to cool. Transfer to an ice cream maker or container, cover with a lid and freeze for 3-4 hours until frozen slightly and setting around the edges. Remove from the freezer and transfer the ice cream to a food mixer or food processor and mix briefly to break up any ice crystals and make it slushy. Return to the container, cover and freeze for a few hours or overnight until frozen. For really smooth ice cream, repeat the process again 3-4 hours later before freezing overnight. Remove the ice cream from the freezer about 15-20 minutes before serving to soften it slightly. Serve the scoops dusted with Matcha powder.

Honey Dream Delight Ice Cream recipes by Yusuf Gallabhaiwala, Founder & CEO, Honey All Day

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup honey

4 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Method:

In a medium saucepan, combine the heavy cream and whole milk. Place the pan over medium heat and heat the mixture until it begins to steam, but avoid boiling it. Remove from heat. In a separate bowl, whisk together the honey, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and salt until well combined. Slowly pour the hot cream mixture into the bowl with the egg yolks, whisking constantly to prevent the eggs from curdling. Once the mixture is well combined, pour it back into the saucepan. Place the pan over low heat and cook the mixture, stirring constantly, until it thickens enough to coat the back of a spoon. This should take about 5-7 minutes. Remove the pan from heat and allow the mixture to cool to room temperature. Once cooled, cover the pan and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight. Once the mixture is chilled, transfer it to an ice cream maker and churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. This usually takes about 20-30 minutes, or until the ice cream reaches a soft-serve consistency. Transfer the churned ice cream to an airtight container, and freeze for an additional 2-3 hours, or until it firms up. Serve your homemade honey ice cream in bowls or cones and enjoy!Note: If you don’t have an ice cream maker, you can pour the mixture into a shallow dish and place it in the freezer. Every 30 minutes, stir the mixture vigorously to break up any ice crystals until it reaches the desired consistency.

Matcha Affagato by Tea Culture of the World

Ingredients:

2 tsp of Matcha Powder

Chopped Nuts

Vanilla Ice Cream

Method:

2 tsp of Matcha whisked with 25 ml of room temperature water! Pour Matcha onto the base of a plate or bowl and sprinkle some chopped nuts (hickory, pecans or walnuts) into the centre and top with a scoop of your favourite vanilla ice cream. Garnish the ice cream with extra nuts.

Honey Chocolate Ice Cream by Yusuf Gallabhaiwala

Ingredients:

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup whole milk

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup honey

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

4 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup chocolate chips or chopped chocolate (optional)

Method: