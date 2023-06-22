National Kissing Day 2023: History, Significance, and Why Kissing is Good For Health?

NATIONAL KISSING DAY 2023: National Kissing Day, also known as International Kissing Day, is a day dedicated to the celebration of kissing and its significance in human relationships. It is celebrated every year in the United States of America on June 22. National Kissing Day is different from International Kissing Day celebrated every year on July 6. Another Kissing Day falls in the Valentines Day week. This day is celebrated on February 13.

Advertisement

Kissing has long been recognized as a universal expression of love, affection, and intimacy. Apart from the emotional and social aspects, kissing can also have various positive effects on health. Here are a few reasons why kissing is considered good for health:

NATIONAL KISSING DAY 2023: HEALTH BENEFITS