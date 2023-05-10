National Lipid Day 2023: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment and Facts About Dyslipidemia

NATIONAL LIPD DAY 2023: May 10th marks National Lipid Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the vital role lipids play in our bodies and the dangers of dyslipidemia. Lipids, such as fatty acids and cholesterol, are crucial components of our cell membranes and energy stores, but an imbalance in their levels can lead to serious health issues like heart disease. On National Lipid Day, let’s take a closer look at the causes, symptoms, treatments, and other important facts about dyslipidemia.

National Lipid Day 2023: Causes

The imbalance of lipids such as triglycerides, cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL) can happen due to genetic mutations and sedentary lifestyle choices, including diet. Genetic mutations, particularly autosomal dominant ones, are a common culprit that raises levels of harmful LDL cholesterol.

Those who are physically less active and burn fewer calories, begin to gain weight and cause a reduction in the good cholesterol, or HDL levels. Consumption of highly saturated fats, smoking cigarettes, and insufficient intake of fruits, vegetables, nuts and seeds can also lead to dyslipidemia.

National Lipid Day 2023: Symptoms

The most common symptoms of dyslipidemia are pressure and pain in the chest, shortness of breath, heartburn, pressure in the neck, palpitations, fatigue, leg pain, swelling in the feet, ankle, and stomach, nausea, vomiting and fainting. Dyslipidemia is diagnosed through a blood test called a lipid profile.

National Lipid Day 2023: Treatment

Treatment of dyslipidemia usually involves lifestyle modifications and medications to lower lipid levels and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. In addition to medication, lifestyle changes such as a low-fat diet, increased physical activity, and consumption of more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fish are advised. On the other hand, intake of foods high in saturated and trans fats, processed foods, and sugary foods and beverages should be limited.

National Lipid Day 2023: Facts About Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia is a major risk factor for coronary heart disease, which can result in heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can raise triglyceride levels in the body, leading to dyslipidemia. Men are more likely to develop lipid disorders than women in the same age group. Women tend to experience an increase in bad cholesterol levels following menopause. Certain health conditions such as chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, and hypothyroidism can increase the risk of dyslipidemia.

