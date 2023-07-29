National Lipstick Day: A Comprehensive Guide to Finding Your Perfect Formula

Having witnessed your mother’s impressive collection of lipsticks and developing a fondness for them yourself, you now find joy in applying lipstick. However, during a shopping trip with friends, choosing the right shade becomes a perplexing task, doesn’t it?
In the quest for the ideal solution, we have made a comprehensive guide that serves as a beacon on this National Lipstick day, illuminating the path to discovering the most suitable fit for your lip needs.
- The Eco-Conscious Enthusiast’s Delight
Are you looking for an eco-conscious solution in your beauty routine, too? Discover the ultimate lipstick that combines intense color payoff with an eco-friendly ethos: Colorbar’s Take Me As I Am. This groundbreaking creation is not just any ordinary lipstick; it’s a true innovation in the beauty industry. Prepare to be captivated by its refillable design, making it the first of its kind. But that’s not all—this lipstick boasts a vegan formulation that is highly pigmented and long-lasting, ensuring your lips look stunning all day long. Featuring an exquisite range of 20 shades, meticulously divided into two variants—Creme and Matte. Let your lips steal the spotlight while you radiate eco-consciousness. Priced at INR 999, Colorbar’s Take Me As I Am is the ideal choice for both a flawless pout and a mindful lifestyle.
- The Dream Come True For ‘Beauty-On-The-Go’ Lovers
Elevate your natural beauty with a versatile product that effortlessly creates a meadow-fresh, semi-sheer perfection with Colorbar’s Multi-Taker Lip and Cheek Tint. This exceptional formula is designed to enhance your everyday minimal and subtle makeup look, offering a harmonious blend of convenience and elegance. Its cream-to-powder finish mousse glides on effortlessly, enveloping your skin with a velvety, soft, and smooth texture that enhances your features with a touch of sophistication. It not only imparts hydration but also soothes and rejuvenates your skin, leaving it with a supple and radiant texture. Let Colorbar’s Sinful Lip and Cheek Tint be your go-to companion for achieving a fresh and flawless look. Embrace the beauty of simplicity and revel in the seamless application and long-lasting results at INR 1,200.
- For the Lipstick Lover with a Quirky Twist
A pure matte perfection created with pure matte powder pigments and botanical extracts, this lipstick boasts a soft, lightweight texture that feels incredibly comfortable all day long. Experience the magic of long-lasting wear, lasting up to 10 hours, giving you round-the-clock confidence. With just a single stroke, indulge in mischievous matte vibrancy and enjoy full coverage that stays put. Rest assured, this cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, 100% vegan, and paraben-free range offers 12 rich shades, each priced at an attractive MRP of Rs. 1250/-. And the cherry on top? Infused with wild mango butter, it repairs, protects, and hydrates your lips, ensuring hours of lip perfection. Unlock the allure of irresistible matte beauty with Urban Color London’s Irresistible Matte Lipcolor.
- The All-Day Lipstick Companion for the Adventurous One
Experience high coverage, no feathering, and dramatic color. This lipcolor delivers intensely pigmented shades in just one swipe, ensuring bold and beautiful look. The pillow-like cushion applicator allows for precise and streak-free application, while the lightweight formula offers a comfortable wear throughout the day, lasting up to 8 hours. Dermatologically tested, 100% vegan, and cruelty-free, it’s available in 18 vibrant shades and priced at MRP of Rs. 499/-. Elevate your lip game with Modicare Urban Color London Power Matte Transfer Proof Liquid Lipcolor!
- The Moisture Bomb for the Empowered Femme Fatale
If the fear of crusty lips is keeping you away from matte lipsticks, the Hydrating Lip Butter Lipstick by Simply Nam just the pick for you. It combines the comfort of a lip salve with the colour pay-off of a creamy lipstick, making it an everyday essential. It is a powerhouse of moisture, thanks to its ingredients like squalane and jojoba oil, rendering a velvet matte finish. Priced at Rs. 1299/-, this liquid gold is available in luscious shades including all time favoruite Rani. Grab this lipstick on Kult App and visit Kult Kafe for the trendiest makeup inspiration!
- A Flawless Curation For Those With Exquisite Tastes
Let your lips do all the talking as you befriend this global bestseller! The Smashbox Always On Liquid Lipstick on Kult App gives a cream to matte finish that helps you cop the picture-perfect pout. It doesn’t settle into the cracks on the lips and instead gives a smooth finish that looks luxe and lush in equal parts. To add a bit of extra care to your lips, it contains a complex of jojoba, apricot and sunflower oils. The ‘Bawse’ shade is a hue of deep red for when you want to make a bold statement. Also, a huge shout out to the teardrop applicator that dismisses the need for a lip pencil. Priced at Rs. 2,500/-, find the complete Samshbox Always On Lipstick range on Kult App.
- For The Deep Hydration lipstick lovers
Introducing Hydra Matte Lipstick, where earth-friendly beauty meets nourishing elegance! Formulated with natural ingredients like jojoba and argan oil, this lipstick moisturizes and softens your lips while giving you a statement matte finish. Crafted with 100% natural ingredients and free from parabens, it’s a planet-friendly choice that enhances your beauty without compromising on sustainability. Elevate your look with confidence, knowing you’re making an eco-conscious choice. Available on Amala Earth, embrace conscious living with Hydra Matte Lipstick and let your lips speak for themselves while caring for the environment.
first published: July 29, 2023, 05:36 IST
last updated: July 29, 2023, 16:15 IST