National Nail Polish Day 2023: 9 Summer Nail Colours to Try Right Away

Summer’s heightened sun exposure and probable perspiration may necessitate using less foundation or a simple gloss in place of matte lips. Nail polish is a staple in our cosmetic regimens, though. Playing around with summer nail colours is always enjoyable. In fact, you might experiment with your greatest, brightest, and most daring nail art designs of the entire year during these warm-weather months.

Although you might not utilise the same colours when getting ready for a holiday party or around the fall equinox, summer still provides plenty of opportunities for colourful nail painting. We’ve picked together the newest, best, and prettiest nail lacquer hues if you’re looking for ideas for your new summers favourite.

1. Bubblegum Pink:

You’ve heard the proverb, “April showers bring… bubblegum pink manicures." It’s time for a lift now that the gloomy weather has cleared up. This tint is the ideal creamy burst of sweetness if you like to enjoy the summer solstice with a scoop of strawberry ice cream. It also contains a hint of holographic shimmer if you want to crank up the tension a little further.

2. Bright Yellow:

We can just picture it: a park picnic, gingham accents everywhere, and a bright mani to go with an ice-cold drink of lemonade. This summer, you’ll see cheerful yellow manicures everywhere, but choosing the proper shade is important. On people with medium to dark complexion tones, a pastel will stand out. fairer skin

3. Apricot:

Apricot is a stylish manicure shade that sits in the midst of coral and orange, and it looks great on short, fuss-free natural nails.This preppy peach is ideal if sailing is part of your summertime itinerary. We like a cheeky, sugared apricot shade if you want to spend the summer in the city.

4. Mettalic Blue

Electric blue is here to make a serious statement, so forget about pastel blue. This colour has captured our hearts, and we can’t wait to wear it with our fave summer white dress for a splash of brightness. This year, blue is having a moment. Regardless matter whether you prefer the denim-on-denim look or the vibrant cobalt trend, choose the hue of blue that most closely matches your sense of fashion. This season, none of them will let you down.

5. Simple French Tips

Girls with impeccable manicures assemble. If you want to seem subtle, polished, and elegant this summer at all of your gatherings, try this simple, thin-line French manicure.

6. Green Grass

Right now, green is prevalent everywhere, and we like it. We are excited to check out this trend-forward shade of sharp green for ourselves. This summer, you may travel in style from the country club tennis courts to rooftop drinks with the gals by wearing a classic shade of green.

7. Turquoise

Turquoise is one of the most generally pleasing manicure colours, although it is most alluring on people with deeper skin tones. Those are the only types of blues we’re interested in. This vivacious and upbeat shade of turquoise is just one of many mermaid-inspired hues that have become popular with the premiere of the new The Little Mermaid movie.

8. Pastel-lavender:

Lavender is the colour of the moment, according to nail technician Thuy Nguyen. For spring/summer 2023, the light shade was everywhere on the catwalks (sorry, Valentino, Marni, and Louis Vuitton), as it’s a straightforward, softer alternative to the typical strong neons of the season.