National Nail Polish Day 2023: 9 Tricks for Quick Nail Drying When You Are in a Crunch

National Nail Polish Day 2023: We understand if you can’t stand the thought of waiting the full 10 minutes. You have people to see and things to do, both of which call for some dexterity. The typical drying time for a single-color application of polish is seven to ten minutes. Keep in mind these 9 suggestions to help your nails dry more quickly (and prevent them from bubbling, smudging, or denting while you wait):
Waiting for your nails to dry isn’t exactly at the top of the list of urgent matters. However, many avoid doing it while visiting the salon or using the at-home kit. Not to add, those minutes would be more than enough for the brand-new manicure to be ruined. Ever walked about your house in your heels when it was dented from fanning your fingers?
Here’s how to dry nails quickly. These tricks can prevent your nails from smearing and will also shorten the drying process.
- Use thin coats:
Applying thin coats is the key to getting your polish to dry more quickly. It seems obvious that the coating will take longer to dry the thicker it is. No globs of polish are acceptable in this environment. Though painting in thin, light layers might seem like it would extend the job, it actually shortens drying time overall while maintaining the same colour outcome.
- Give each layer two minutes to dry:
Although two minutes is the target, you don’t have to keep a strict timer. Painting your nails from pinkie to thumb usually takes two minutes. Once you have finished the last finger, you can begin the second coat. Give it a few seconds if you’re a really quick polish painter before beginning the second coat.
- Expose your nails to subzero temperatures:
In general, cold air can hasten the drying of nail lacquer. Although the cold air might shock the top layer of polish to dry, you should still exercise caution when handling your tips because the layers beneath may not be fully set. A similar stunning sensation is produced by dipping your nails in freezing water, but once more, you might only be successfully drying the top coat of polish.
- You may also use a dryer:
Use a dryer, but make sure to use the cool setting for new polish because hot air can generate bubbles (plus cold air dries things more quickly).Additionally, you don’t want to use the dryer at full power. Your cuticle area, which you spend a lot of effort hydrating during a manicure, can get dry after using a blow dryer. No matter whatever instrument you choose, keep both settings on low to prevent drying out the nearby skin.
- Select a lighter colour:
The colour of your nail polish might effect how long it takes to dry because of the pigment. Darker colours may take longer. However, if you’re in a hurry, you might want to use a lighter nail colour.
- Use quick-dry drops:
Applying additional product to your nails may seem paradoxical, but quick-dry drops are essential for reducing drying time: Without affecting the colour itself, they can take up the polish’s solvents. Additionally, the drops serve as a barrier for any tiny particles (such lint or dirt) that might accidentally touch the nail. In this manner, it just glides off without settling into the polish.
- Or, in a little - baby oil
You can substitute a few drops of baby oil if you don’t have any quick-dry drops on hand. This is because thin coats tend to dry faster than thick ones, and the oil can actually set into the polish and thin it out a little. Wait up to two minutes before using a dry cloth to remove the oil.
- Get a pedicure first:
The toes need more time to dry if you’re getting a full manicure and pedicure.Your fingers and toes can both finish drying at the same time in this manner.
- Use a topcoat that dries quickly:
A quick-dry top coat, like drops, is a low-lift method of simultaneously drying your nails and giving them a sleek, patent leather appearance. Bonus: A lot of top coat choices have UV filters to block the sun’s rays and prevent UV-related nail damage (including discolouration, ridges, or brittleness).