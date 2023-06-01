National Nail Polish Day 2023: 9 Tricks for Quick Nail Drying When You Are in a Crunch

National Nail Polish Day 2023: We understand if you can’t stand the thought of waiting the full 10 minutes. You have people to see and things to do, both of which call for some dexterity. The typical drying time for a single-color application of polish is seven to ten minutes. Keep in mind these 9 suggestions to help your nails dry more quickly (and prevent them from bubbling, smudging, or denting while you wait):

Waiting for your nails to dry isn’t exactly at the top of the list of urgent matters. However, many avoid doing it while visiting the salon or using the at-home kit. Not to add, those minutes would be more than enough for the brand-new manicure to be ruined. Ever walked about your house in your heels when it was dented from fanning your fingers?

ALSO READ: National Nail Polish Day 2023: DIY Summer Nail Art Designs for Beginners

Here’s how to dry nails quickly. These tricks can prevent your nails from smearing and will also shorten the drying process.