National Nail Polish Day 2023: DIY Summer Nail Art Designs for Beginners

NATIONAL NAIL POLISH DAY 2023: Get ready to celebrate National Nail Polish Day in style. Express your creativity and showcase stunning nail art designs that are sure to leave a lasting impression. Whether you’re new to nail art or a seasoned enthusiast seeking fresh inspiration, we’ve got you covered. With simple yet captivating ideas, you can adorn your nails and make a statement.

So, grab your favourite nail polishes, gather your tools, and get ready for a stylish and creative celebration. In the sections below, we’ll explore a variety of beginner-friendly summer nail art designs that will help you embark on an exciting nail art adventure.

Look 1: Tropical Paradise

Step 1: Remove any existing nail polish, shape your nails, and apply a base coat to protect them and ensure the nail polish lasts longer.

Step 2: Start with a vibrant base colour like coral, turquoise, or sunny yellow. Apply your chosen base colour to all your nails and let them dry completely.

Step 3: Now, use a thin nail art brush or a toothpick, to draw tropical elements on your nails. If using a toothpick, you can sharpen the tip slightly for better precision.

Step 4: Now comes the fun part! Choose one or two accent nails where you’ll draw the tropical elements. For example, you can choose your ring finger or thumbnails.

Step 5: To protect your nail art and make it last longer, apply a layer of top coat over the entire design.

Look 2: Pastel Dream

Step 1: Begin by prepping your nails. Remove any existing nail polish, shape your nails, and apply a base coat to ensure the nail polish lasts longer.

Step 2: Select a range of pastel colours that you’d like to incorporate into your design. Lavender, mint green, baby pink, and sky blue are popular choices for creating a dreamy pastel look. Decide whether you want to paint each nail a different pastel shade or mix and match them in various combinations.

Step 3: Apply your chosen pastel colours to each nail, ensuring a smooth and even application. You may need to apply two coats to achieve full opacity. Allow the base colours to dry completely.

Step 4: Consider the design elements you would like to add to your Pastel Dream nails. Options include polka dots, stripes, or tiny flowers. These can be created using a thin nail art brush or a dotting tool.

Step 5: Once your base colours are dry, it’s time to add the design elements. For polka dots, dip the tip of a thin nail art brush or a toothpick into a contrasting pastel colour and gently press it onto the nails to create small dots. The size and placement of dots can vary for a playful effect.

Step 6: Allow the design to dry. Then, to protect your nail art and give it a glossy finish, apply a layer of top coat over the entire design.

Look 3: Beachy Ombre

Step 1: Begin by prepping your nails and applying a base coat to protect them and ensure the nail polish lasts longer.

Step 2: Select a range of complementary blue shades to create the beachy ombre effect. You can choose colours like light blue, sky blue, aqua, and navy blue. You can also add a touch of white or silver to enhance the gradient effect. Arrange the colours from light to dark to achieve the desired ombre effect.

Step 3: Start with the lightest shade of blue as your base colour for all your nails. Apply two thin coats and let it dry completely.

Step 4: Take a small piece of a makeup sponge or a household sponge and cut it into a size that fits on your nail. The sponge will help you achieve the ombre effect.

Step 5: On a clean surface or palette, place a small amount of the two or three blue shades you selected. Now, use a toothpick to slightly overlap the colours, creating a blended area.

Step 6: Dab the sponge onto the blended colours, making sure to cover the entire surface of the sponge. Gently press the sponge onto your nail, starting from the tip and moving toward the base. Now, repeat this process for each nail.

Step 7: After applying the first layer of the ombre gradient, you may need to build up the colours for a more intense effect. Repeat step 6.

Step 8: Use a cotton swab with nail polish remover to clean up any excess polish around your cuticles and edges.

Look 4: Floral Delights

Step 1: Begin by preparing your nails.

Step 2: Select a base colour for your nails. This can be a solid colour or a light shade that complements the floral design you have in mind.

Step 3: Apply your chosen base colour to all your nails. Ensure a smooth and even application by using thin coats. Allow the base colour to dry completely before moving on to the next step.

Step 4: You will need a toothpick as well as different nail polish colours for creating the floral design. Choose colours that will stand out against the base colour and provide a vibrant contrast.

Step 5: Dip your toothpick into one of the chosen colours for the flower petals. Start by creating small dots or strokes to form the petals. You can experiment with different shapes and sizes to add variety to your floral design. Repeat this step with different colours to create a variety of flowers on each nail.

Step 6: Once you have created the flower petals, use a contrasting colour to add the centre of the flowers.

Step 7: Allow your nails to dry completely.