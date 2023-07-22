National Parents' Day 2023: History, Significance and Quotes to Share

NATIONAL PARENTS’ DAY 2023: Parent’s Day, celebrated every year in the fourth week of July, holds significant importance as it recognizes parents’ invaluable role in our lives. From the moment of our birth, they have nurtured us, guided us, and provided unwavering support on our journey to independence. Their selfless love and sacrifices deserve our heartfelt appreciation.
This Parents’ Day, let’s make a resolution to cherish their dedication and unwavering commitment to our well-being. We can express our gratitude in simple yet meaningful ways, such as cooking their favourite meal, surprising them with thoughtful gifts, or gathering for cosy family get-togethers. It’s a day not only to celebrate our biological parents but also to honour those parental figures who have been there for us like parents.
National Parent’s Day: History
In 1994, President Bill Clinton introduced National Parents’ Day by signing a Congressional Resolution. While not a public holiday, this annual celebration is observed nationwide to commemorate and elevate the significant role parents play in shaping our lives. From parades and speeches to awards ceremonies and special events, the day is filled with heartfelt gestures and appreciation for the unconditional love and support parents provide.
It is a time to come together as a community and express gratitude for the profound impact parents have in nurturing and guiding us throughout our journey.
National Parent’s Day: Quotes
To make this day special, let’s share these quotes with our parents:
- There is no friendship, no love, like that of the parent for the child." – Henry Ward Beecher
- “Love and respect are the most important aspects of parenting, and of all relationships." – Jodie Foster
- “We never know the love of a parent till we become parents ourselves." – Henry Ward Beecher
- “A parent’s love is whole no matter how many times divided." – Robert Brault
- “To understand your Parents’ love you must raise children yourself." – Chinese Proverb
- “Let parents bequeath to their children not riches, but the spirit of reverence." – Plato
- “Parents can only give good advice or put them on the right paths, but the final forming of a person’s character lies in their own hands." – Anne Frank