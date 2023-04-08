National Pet Day 2023: Essential Care Tips for Your Pet's Health and Happiness

Taking care of your pet’s wellness and lifestyle involves providing regular veterinary check-ups, a balanced and healthy diet, regular exercise, mental stimulation, grooming, a safe and comfortable living environment, and love and attention. It is important to understand your pet’s specific needs based on their breed, age, and health conditions, and to provide them with the appropriate care and attention to ensure their overall health and happiness. Regular check-ups, proper nutrition, exercise, mental stimulation, grooming, and love and attention are all essential components of providing your pet with a healthy and fulfilling life.

“Nowadays, pets have become an essential part of the family. Therefore, pet owners are highly concerned about providing the best possible nutrition and care for their pets. However, many pet owners face confusion and uncertainty regarding their pet’s health and well-being due to a lack of understanding about their physiology and needs, excessive unverified information on the internet, conflicting opinions from multiple sources such as veterinarians and experts on best practices and product choices, among other factors," says Ankit Alok Bagaria, co-founder, Loopworm.

Several studies have suggested that medical cannabis, particularly CBD oil, can be used for pain relief in pets. CBD oil has anti-inflammatory properties and can help alleviate pain by interacting with the endocannabinoid system, which is involved in regulating pain and inflammation. Medical cannabis has been gaining popularity in recent years as a potential treatment for pain relief in pets. The cannabis plant contains various compounds, including cannabinoids such as THC and CBD, which have been found to have potential health benefits for humans and animals.

However, it is important to note that the use of medical cannabis for pets is still a controversial topic, and more research is needed to determine its effectiveness and potential side effects. It is also essential to consult with a qualified veterinarian before giving your pet any form of medical cannabis as improper use can cause harm to your pet’s health.

Shivam Singhee, CEO & Co-founder, Awshad, says, “Medical cannabis is not only miraculous for humans but it is very useful for pets as well. The properties of the medical cannabis will be helpful for the voiceless friends as it can cure multiple diseases including the pain, epilepsy, anxiety, arthritis, and cancer."

So, the most important question that arises here is how does one actually ensure their pet’s wellness & lifestyle? Bagaria shares some important points:

Refer to credible information: There are numerous books and courses available which contain the basics of nutrition and well-being for dogs, cats, and fish, among animals. With the help of these resources, even a rookie pet parent will be able to understand the animal’s response to changing weather/seasons, the gender-based or breed-specific difference in nutrition, age/size/weight to optimum nutrition ratios, dos, and don’ts, etc. Talk to certified experts and doctors: In the era of internet gurus, where false information often travels faster than verified, it is a must for a pet lover to check the credibility of the source of the information before following it. It is also important for a pet parent to check the credentials of the person they are consulting. Keep an open mindset: What is good for a human might not be for a dog! Sounds logical, but is often ignored. Indian foods are rich in Carbohydrates and fats and involve large amounts of dairy. Homemade food, though freshly prepared and without preservatives might lack the basic nutritional requirement of the pet. The use of the right supplements or vitamin pre-mixes if pet parents are fond of feeding dogs with homemade foods. Ensure physical activity and movement: This is particularly a cause of concern for pet parents in cities with mini houses. The only time the dog gets to freely move is during a couple of loo breaks! Observe and not ignore the sudden change in behaviour, poop, fur quality, and dip in appetite: Early signs of poor wellness & lifestyle are reflected easily in the pet’s behaviour. Pet parents should act on it immediately & take expert help if need be.

Singhi shares some details of how the medical cannabis or Cannabidiol (CBD) oil can help pets:

Pain: Pets often get hurt while playing around and finding them limping or laying low, waiting for their bodies to heal themselves. CBD oil helps relieve pain and helps the dog heal faster and better. Epilepsy: Almost one out of every hundred dogs and cats suffer from mild to severe epilepsy. It is heartbreaking to see them whimper and be confused. Medical cannabis has shown to be extremely beneficial for such special needs dogs and cats. Anxiety: Long car journeys, going to crowded or new places, firecrackers during Diwali and festivities or even just stormy weather, can lead furry babies to get overwhelmed and act out. Anxious dogs and cats are more common than one may think. The healing properties of medical cannabis help calm these precious companions so they can accompany their pet owners in their journeys, unconditionally. Arthritis: Pets age much faster than humans, and old pets often suffer from similar ailments as their human counterparts. Arthritis is extremely common amongst older pets, and this usually leads to inactivity and lethargy. The pain that accompanies arthritis can be mitigated with our CBD oil which can be soothing for the favorite companions. Cancer: It is heartbreaking to see the pets go through such a terrible ordeal, and pet owners often feel frustrated and helpless while the pets suffer from pain, lack of appetite, and lethargy. Medical cannabis tinctures have become very popular for pet owners to help make their ailing companies comfortable and pain-free.

