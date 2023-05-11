National Receptionists Day 2023: History, Significance, and How To Celebrate

NATIONAL RECEPTIONISTS DAY 2023: National Receptionists Day is an annual observance that is marked on the second Wednesday of May to recognise and appreciate the vital role that receptionists play in every organisation. Receptionists are the face of the company, often the first point of contact for visitors and clients, and their behaviour can greatly impact the first impression of the business.

They handle a range of administrative tasks, from answering calls, scheduling appointments to greeting guests, which are crucial to the smooth functioning of a company. The day is celebrated in several countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and many others, providing receptionists with the opportunity to share their experiences and stories. It is essential to acknowledge their hard work and create a supportive workplace culture, not just on this special day, but throughout the year.

National Receptionists Day: History and Significance

Advertisement

National Receptionists Day was first celebrated in 1991 in the United States. The day was established by the National Receptionists Association (NRA), which later became the International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP). Its purpose is to recognise and appreciate the hard work of receptionists who play a vital role in ensuring the smooth functioning of businesses and organisations.

Receptionists have various responsibilities, from greeting clients and visitors to answering phone calls, scheduling appointments, and carrying out administrative tasks. Some receptionists also have additional roles, such as office maintenance and human resource management.

National Receptionists Day provides an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate receptionists’ contributions and to promote a supportive workplace culture. It is celebrated not only in the United States but also in several other countries worldwide.

National Receptionists Day: How to Celebrate

There are numerous ways to celebrate National Receptionists Day and show appreciation for the hard work and dedication of receptionists.