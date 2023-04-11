National Safe Motherhood Day: Importance Of Antenatal Care And Regular Checkups During Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an important phase of life which entails care and attention for a long period of nine months. Antenatal period provides a golden opportunity for women to come in contact with healthcare system. The purpose of antenatal care is to provide screening for abnormalities, health education and prevention strategies for immediate and long term health of both the baby and the mother.

Dr. Deepti Sharma, Senior Consultant, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad believes the aim is to achieve a healthy baby and a well-prepared, confident mother equipped for the challenging role of motherhood at the end of the pregnancy. Sharma explains the importance of antenatal care and regular check ups during pregnancy:

A minimum of eight visits well spread across the three trimesters is recommended during pregnancy for an optimal outcome. Counselling about healthy eating, supplementation of vitamins and minerals, importance of breast feeding and physical activity are important components of health education imparted through antenatal classes. Mothers are screened for conditions like anaemia, hypertension and diabetes which can negatively impact the growth of the baby and the course of pregnancy. Pregnancy can unmask certain pre-existing conditions like cardiac disorders which come to light only because of increased demand of a growing fetus. Mothers should be made aware of the impact of alcohol use, smoking and other habituations on the health of the fetus. Baby’s development and growth too is tracked using ultrasonography. Fetus has to be screened for structural defects and genetic abnormalities through various blood tests and serial ultrasound scans. A close watch on the fetal growth allows for timely referral to appropriate health care facility for delivery and neonatal care. All expectant mothers should utilize this period for improving their knowledge and tackle unfounded fears for labour to be able to make informed choices related to delivery, family planning and baby care.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here