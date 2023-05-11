National Technology Day 2023: 10 Inspirational Quotes By Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to Share

NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAY 2023: National Technology Day is celebrated on May 11 to honour and recognise the outstanding contributions of scientists, researchers, and engineers in the field of science and technology. The day was established by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1999 to commemorate the successful Pokhran nuclear test. A series of five explosions were carried out in order to do a successful test.
Former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, also known as India’s ‘Missile Man’ spearheaded the Pokhran nuclear tests. This day provides an excellent opportunity to appreciate the significant role played by professionals in propelling the growth of the nation.
In India, the inaugural celebration of National Technology Day took place on May 11, 1999, with the objective of recognizing and applauding the contributions of professionals engaged in the field of technology. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam believed that science is the most powerful means for the advancement of life. His philosophy and inspiring quotes continue to inspire not only Indians but people all around the world.
National Technology Day 2023: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes
- “As a young citizen of India, armed with technology and love for my nation, I realise, a small aim is a crime."
- “The world has today 546 nuclear plants generating electricity. Their experience is being continuously researched, and feedback should be provided to all. Nuclear scientists have to interact with the people of the nation, and academic institutions continuously update nuclear power generation technology and safety."
- “When grand plans for scientific and defence technologies are made, do the people in power think about the sacrifices the people in the laboratories and fields have to make?"
- “Science is a beautiful gift to humanity; we should not distort it."
- “All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents."
- “A renaissance is imperative for us to once again become a knowledge superpower rather than simply providing cheap labour in areas of high technology."
- “Dream, Dream, Dream. Dreams transform into thoughts And thoughts result in action."
- “Change is crucial. It brings new thought; new thought leads to innovative actions."
