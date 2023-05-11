National Technology Day 2023: Why it is Celebrated on Pokhran Nuclear Tests Anniversary?

NATIONAL TECHNOLOGY DAY 2023: National Technology Day celebrates the scientific and technological achievements in the country and related industrial growth in India. The event is celebrated on May 11, every year, conducted by the Ministry of Science and Technology and presided over by the Union Minister for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences. Individual scientists, innovators and entrepreneurs in the fields of science and technology receive National Awards on the day. Below, we look at the history and significance of the day and share some relevant quotes.

National Technology Day 2023: History

May 11 was declared as National Technology Day by the Government of India to commemorate the first of the five nuclear tests under the Pokhran-II program which were conducted on May 11, 1998. The then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee christened the day. On the same date, a test flight of the ‘HANSA-3,’ the first indigenous aircraft was conducted at Bengaluru.

National Technology Day 2023: Significance

The National Technology Day celebration is significant in the sense that it highlights India’s prowess in developing cost-effective indigenous technologies which provide solutions that fit the Indian context. Technology is a part and parcel of each of our lives, whether in the form of mobile phones or solar panels. India’s sustained rise in this field will not only help the nation grow out of its dependence on imports, but will help India become a global leader in technology exports in the future.

National Technology Day 2023: Quotes