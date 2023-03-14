Natural Ingredients You Should Add to Your Skincare Routine For Transitional Weather

As the weather changes from winter to spring, it’s important to adjust our skincare routines accordingly. One way to do this is by incorporating natural ingredients that can nourish and protect our skin. Natural ingredients are not only effective but also gentle on the skin, making them a great choice for those with sensitive or allergy-prone skin. From hydrating properties to antioxidant-rich compounds, some natural ingredients can help your skin stay healthy and radiant as you transition from one season to the next. So if you’re looking for a way to refresh your skincare routine and embrace the changing seasons, read on to discover the natural ingredients you should add to your skincare routine.

“During transitional weather, your skin is a little more sensitive and needs extra care. Hence, it’s important to add a few natural ingredients to your skincare routine. However, the same can be followed during other seasons too. Vitamin E and D are two ingredients that have to be included in your skincare routine irrespective of the season," says Shikha Dwivedi, Msc Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Oziva.

Advertisement

Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals and is a great way to moisturize the skin and improve its overall appearance. The antioxidants present in Vitamin E help in repairing any cracking that might occur on the skin due to lack of moisture. It can help absorb harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays and protect your skin from premature aging and help calm your skin after it’s been exposed to sun damage. One can use plant based and vegan Vitamin E that helps in glowing skin, antioxidation and skin hydration. It’s found in Argan oil, Sunflower, safflower oil and almonds.

Also Read: Experience The Ultimate Villacation With Your Girl Gang This Month

For an effective skincare routine, it’s essential to choose products infused with natural ingredients to replenish and rehydrate your skin, especially in harsh weather when the season changes. “One such super ingredient is Hemp. Hemp has long been the best-kept secret in skincare, health, and beauty, thanks to its calming, soothing, healing, and moisturising properties. The many benefits of hemp and hemp seed oil make it the holy grail skincare ingredient. It contains cannabinoids, a compound that helps in soothing and relieving inflammation and treating acne. It is often used for therapeutic purposes and has abundant moisturising properties, and contains antioxidants which help cure dryness and itchiness," says Plabita Sharma, Head of Training and Customer Experience, The Body Shop. Overall, hemp is a must-have in your skincare kitty throughout the year, but particularly when the weather is changing.

Advertisement

“Vitamin D is used to boost the immune system of the skin, reinforce the skin’s barrier and offer protection against the environment. During transitional weather, it is very important to top up levels of vitamin D which can be done through your diet and vegan & plant-based supplements," adds Dwivedi. Also, vitamin D has great anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat skin conditions like dryness, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and vitiligo.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here