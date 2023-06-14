Nature Photography Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Quotes and How to Celebrate

NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY DAY 2023: Whether you are a photographer or not, you must have definitely clicked nature photos- it can be anything, ranging from the bright blooms in your garden, the formation of clouds in the sky, the cute little pup in your neighbourhood or the waterbody you may have visited during your vacations. Wherever we go, we are surrounded by nature and its various elements. Hence, to celebrate nature, June 15 is observed as Nature Photography Day.

Nature Photography Day 2023: History

The North American Nature Photography Association (NANPA) celebrated this day for the first time in 2006 to encourage all to learn about nature and capture its beauty using a camera. Gradually, in the North American continent and overseas, people started to celebrate Nature Photography Day.

Nature Photography Day 2023: Significance

The best way to get closer to nature is by capturing it in its raw form. From smartphone camera to a professional lens, one can delve right into nature photography. Photography can include macro photography to study the minutest details of nature or telephoto lens to study wildlife.

Nature Photography Day 2023: How To Celebrate

If you are looking forward to celebrate this special day using your camera, then you can participate in many activities that will help you feel closer to nature.

You can start off with your surroundings. Take the day to learn about the history of the plants in your home or your locality and their benefits. Study the land where you stay, the kind of soil it has, and the terrain. Click photos of the local birds and animals in your area. Tour a local preserve, a botanical garden, a wildlife sanctuary, and more to increase your awareness. Make sure to bring along your friends and family as well. Wake up early and witness a stunning sunrise or sunset. While at it, do some bird watching. Keep your binoculars and camera ready to capture some local birds and some rare ones as well. Capture a flower, a butterfly, a rock, a waterfall or a rainbow from different angles. Go on a photo walk in your city and check out the ponds, the various fishes in them, and the plants around them and capture the photos.

Nature Photography Day 2023: Quotes