As Navratri, the nine-day Hindu festival, of restraint and spiritual significance is here. The Hindu festival is said to shower blessings upon devotees as they fast and seek the blessings of goddess Durga. Advertisement Many hotels and restaurants are gearing up to offer special Navratri menus. These menus are designed to cater to the needs of those observing the fast and those in for the feast during this auspicious period. The Navratri menus typically feature dishes that are made without onions, garlic, and certain other ingredients that are avoided during the fast. They may also include special dishes made from ingredients such as sago, buckwheat, and peanuts. Navratri thalis, which include a variety of dishes, ranging from starters to desserts are devour worthy. With a focus on traditional Indian cuisine and the use of fresh ingredients, these Navratri menus are sure to delight foodies and those observing the fast alike. Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ashok

The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi has crafted a unique Saatvik thali for this Navratri season. The thali features a variety of vegetarian dishes, including Jeera Lassi, Paneer Makhni, Sitafal ki Sabzi, Aloo tamatar tari, Bhuni Shakarkandi, Kuttu Ki poori, Samak Chawal, Saboodana Tikki, Aloo Chaat, Cucumber Raita, Saboodana Papad, and Samak Chawal ki phirnee.

Advertisement

The chefs have meticulously created a fasting thali that is both satisfying and enjoyable. The thali has been carefully curated to ensure that you have a fulfilling and enjoyable fasting experience. Every dish is prepared with utmost care and hygiene, ensuring a safe and fulfilling fasting experience.

As you step into the venue, you will be welcomed by Navratri-inspired decorations that contribute to a holistic experience. The thali is made from fasting-friendly ingredients and is served on an EPNS thali, which is covered with banana leaves, and comes with a complimentary soft beverage.