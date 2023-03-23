As Navratri, the nine-day Hindu festival, of restraint and spiritual significance is here. The Hindu festival is said to shower blessings upon devotees as they fast and seek the blessings of goddess Durga.
Many hotels and restaurants are gearing up to offer special Navratri menus. These menus are designed to cater to the needs of those observing the fast and those in for the feast during this auspicious period. The Navratri menus typically feature dishes that are made without onions, garlic, and certain other ingredients that are avoided during the fast. They may also include special dishes made from ingredients such as sago, buckwheat, and peanuts. Navratri thalis, which include a variety of dishes, ranging from starters to desserts are devour worthy. With a focus on traditional Indian cuisine and the use of fresh ingredients, these Navratri menus are sure to delight foodies and those observing the fast alike.
The Ashok
The Ashok Hotel in New Delhi has crafted a unique Saatvik thali for this Navratri season. The thali features a variety of vegetarian dishes, including Jeera Lassi, Paneer Makhni, Sitafal ki Sabzi, Aloo tamatar tari, Bhuni Shakarkandi, Kuttu Ki poori, Samak Chawal, Saboodana Tikki, Aloo Chaat, Cucumber Raita, Saboodana Papad, and Samak Chawal ki phirnee.
The chefs have meticulously created a fasting thali that is both satisfying and enjoyable. The thali has been carefully curated to ensure that you have a fulfilling and enjoyable fasting experience. Every dish is prepared with utmost care and hygiene, ensuring a safe and fulfilling fasting experience.
As you step into the venue, you will be welcomed by Navratri-inspired decorations that contribute to a holistic experience. The thali is made from fasting-friendly ingredients and is served on an EPNS thali, which is covered with banana leaves, and comes with a complimentary soft beverage.
Khidmat Restaurant
The nine-day-long festivities of Navratri are right around the corner. Many celebrate it with great fervor by fasting, while others find ways to enjoy lavish feasts and Navratri-special meals. Khidmat, has curated a Navratri Special Menu to spread joy and pep up the festive cheer. The restaurant has included many vrat-friendly and scrumptious dishes you can devour while fasting like, Vrat special Paneer Tikka, Aloo Jeera Mirch Tamatar, Kuttu ki Roti, Fruit and Vegetable Chaat, Samvat ke Jeera Chawal, Sitafal ki subzi, Fruit Cream, Pista Kulfi etc.
A wholesome Navratri thali, priced at Rs 550 (plus taxes) that consists of traditional favourites: Paneer dish, Aloo ki sabzi, Sitafal ki sabzi, Samak ke chawal, Kuttu ki puri, Sabudana papad, plain raita, salad and Samvat Rice phirni is too available on the menu.
So, come and indulge in the tales of royalty and experience the confluence of traditions and modernity at its best!
Dhaba, The Claridges
Embarking upon the auspicious Navratri season, Dhaba brings a surge of flavourful preparations for diners to relish with its Navratra special Thali menu. The Claridges invites its in-house guests and patrons to delve into a delectable, comfort food menu from 22nd March to 31st March at Dhaba. Each dish on the menu is curated by expert chefs using the choicest ingredients, promising a platter comprising flavours of North India and authenticity of the festival.
The highlight of the menu is the Navratra special thali including India’s traditional drink Kesar ki thandai, Mewa mawe ki seekh, Dahi wale kuttu ke gulgule, Malaidaar paneer, Sookhi chatpati arbi, Khas khas aloo taridaar, Samak ghee bhaat, Anar or pudina raita, Rajgira poori, Sabudana papad, and Gud ka rasgulla.
The Navratra special thali is priced at INR 1395 plus taxes and is available for lunch and dinner. Submerge your senses into the flavours of delectable vegetarian Indian cuisine with Dhaba this Navratri.
MKT at The Chanakya
Feast while you fast this Navratri, as MKT at The Chanakya has curated an innovative spread of Thaalis for diners to devour from the 22nd to 31st March. A time of religious and spiritual significance, the Hindu festival is said to shower blessings upon devotees as they fast and seek the blessings of goddess Durga. The diet however, also carries a scientific rationale. Navratri special meals are light and keep the body free from toxins, while boosting immunity; reducing the risk of illness and infections.
With these factors in mind, MKT has curated three Thalis with traditional yet innovative dishes that cater to different tastes and preferences. The North Indian Thali includes a refreshing green salad, paneer makhani, aloo jeera, kaddu ki subzi, samak matar pudina chawal, anar ka raita, kuttu ki puri, sabudana papad, sabudane ki kheer, and meethi lassi. The Oriental Bento Box features Cantonese tong sui soup, som tam salad, cucumber avocado gunkan, crispy fried lotus stem, asparagus & chestnut dumpling, wok-tossed Asian greens, lemon grass rice, coriander karchai chilli dip, and mango coconut sago. The Coastal Thali comprises kadala manga salad, arbi nilgiri fry, paneer moilee, keerai masial, beans thoran, samak pulao, kuttu ka masala dosa, fruit chaat, papali halwa, sabudana papad, and moor.
Fast and feast as you submerge your taste buds in impeccable flavors at MKT, The Chanakya.
Currynama
As the auspicious 9 days of Navratri dawn upon us, Currynama has launched a delectable menu available to order from the 22-30th March 2023.
The starters, include Amaranth aur Kache Kele ki Tikki, a delectable combination of amaranth and raw banana, Hariyali Paneer Tikka, made with fresh green herbs and succulent paneer, and Sabudana Vada, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside.
For the mains, Currynama is serving Dahi Aloo, a yogurt-based potato curry, Dabbi Arbi, a unique preparation of colocasia, Makhmali Paneer, a creamy cottage cheese dish, Sitafal ki Sabzi, a sweet and savoury preparation of custard apple, and fried Kachhe Kele ki Sabzi, a crispy raw banana dish. To complement the mains, the restaurant is also offering Pudina Samak ke Chawal, a fragrant mint-flavoured rice, and Kuttu ki Poori, a crispy bread made with buckwheat flour.
For those who want to sample a bit of everything, the Navratra Thali, priced at Rs. 950/-, offers a choice of 2 starters (3pcs each), 2 main courses, rice, Kuttu Ki Puri, and 1 dessert.
To round off the meal, Currynama is serving Sabudana ki Kheer, a creamy tapioca pudding, and Shakarkandi ka Halwa, a sweet potato-based dessert, priced at Rs. 190/- each.
Savour the flavours of India and turn your fast into a feast.
The Chhaunk
The auspicious Navratri season is here, and as we speak, many of us pledge to practise restraint and complete a 9-day fast. But, don’t you think it would be easier to munch a bit and sail through the period? The Chhaunk introduces special menu for ‘Vrat cravings’ which has food items that can be consumed during fasting.
The restaurant’s menu includes Bihari Kala Chana Ghughni (No Garlic/Onion), Jeera Aloo Without Onion And Garlic, Kaddu Ki Khati Mithi Sabji, Kutti Ki Puri With Aloo Ki Sabji (Without Onion & Garlic), Makhana Kheer, Puri Sabji (Without Garlic And Onion), Rice Kheer, Roasted Makhana With Rock Salt, Sabudana Kheer, Sevai Kheer, Sattu Sharbat, Singhare Ke Atte Ki Puri With Aloo Ki Sabji (Without Onion & Garlic).
