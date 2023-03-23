Khidmat Restaurant The nine-day-long festivities of Navratri are right around the corner. Many celebrate it with great fervor by fasting, while others find ways to enjoy lavish feasts and Navratri-special meals. Khidmat, has curated a Navratri Special Menu to spread joy and pep up the festive cheer. The restaurant has included many vrat-friendly and scrumptious dishes you can devour while fasting like, Vrat special Paneer Tikka, Aloo Jeera Mirch Tamatar, Kuttu ki Roti, Fruit and Vegetable Chaat, Samvat ke Jeera Chawal, Sitafal ki subzi, Fruit Cream, Pista Kulfi etc. A wholesome Navratri thali, priced at Rs 550 (plus taxes) that consists of traditional favourites: Paneer dish, Aloo ki sabzi, Sitafal ki sabzi, Samak ke chawal, Kuttu ki puri, Sabudana papad, plain raita, salad and Samvat Rice phirni is too available on the menu. So, come and indulge in the tales of royalty and experience the confluence of traditions and modernity at its best! Dhaba, The Claridges Embarking upon the auspicious Navratri season, Dhaba brings a surge of flavourful preparations for diners to relish with its Navratra special Thali menu. The Claridges invites its in-house guests and patrons to delve into a delectable, comfort food menu from 22nd March to 31st March at Dhaba. Each dish on the menu is curated by expert chefs using the choicest ingredients, promising a platter comprising flavours of North India and authenticity of the festival. The highlight of the menu is the Navratra special thali including India’s traditional drink Kesar ki thandai, Mewa mawe ki seekh, Dahi wale kuttu ke gulgule, Malaidaar paneer, Sookhi chatpati arbi, Khas khas aloo taridaar, Samak ghee bhaat, Anar or pudina raita, Rajgira poori, Sabudana papad, and Gud ka rasgulla. The Navratra special thali is priced at INR 1395 plus taxes and is available for lunch and dinner. Submerge your senses into the flavours of delectable vegetarian Indian cuisine with Dhaba this Navratri.

MKT at The Chanakya Feast while you fast this Navratri, as MKT at The Chanakya has curated an innovative spread of Thaalis for diners to devour from the 22nd to 31st March. A time of religious and spiritual significance, the Hindu festival is said to shower blessings upon devotees as they fast and seek the blessings of goddess Durga. The diet however, also carries a scientific rationale. Navratri special meals are light and keep the body free from toxins, while boosting immunity; reducing the risk of illness and infections. With these factors in mind, MKT has curated three Thalis with traditional yet innovative dishes that cater to different tastes and preferences. The North Indian Thali includes a refreshing green salad, paneer makhani, aloo jeera, kaddu ki subzi, samak matar pudina chawal, anar ka raita, kuttu ki puri, sabudana papad, sabudane ki kheer, and meethi lassi. The Oriental Bento Box features Cantonese tong sui soup, som tam salad, cucumber avocado gunkan, crispy fried lotus stem, asparagus & chestnut dumpling, wok-tossed Asian greens, lemon grass rice, coriander karchai chilli dip, and mango coconut sago. The Coastal Thali comprises kadala manga salad, arbi nilgiri fry, paneer moilee, keerai masial, beans thoran, samak pulao, kuttu ka masala dosa, fruit chaat, papali halwa, sabudana papad, and moor. Fast and feast as you submerge your taste buds in impeccable flavors at MKT, The Chanakya.