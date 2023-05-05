Nayanthara And Samantha's Favourite Skincare Ingredients Will Shock You, Check Out

Nayanthara and Samantha are both known for not liking too much makeup and mostly going bare skin, but to go bare skin one has to really have the confidence for it. The two leading actresses sure do have confidence owing to their spectacular skin quality that stems from a good skincare routine that both of them absolutely swear by.

Believe it or not, a lot of celebrities actually believe in ditching chemical-induced products and opting for natural skincare elements that can elevate their whole game. Anything that is too high in chemical content can be hazardous for the skin which is why it is imperative to use them as little as one can and rather rely on ingredients that are gifts from nature and have been proven to be good for centuries.

Nayanthara for instance makes sure to include coconut oil in her skincare regimen. The actress is not too fond of applying heaps of makeup even when she is shooting for a film or is involved in a photoshoot, hence she tries to naturally hydrate her skin as much as she can by drinking lots of water, letting her skin breathe and using coconut oil. Coconut oil is not just good for skin care but is an essential haircare component too.

Applying coconut oil to your skin can not just reduce inflammation but can also help in retaining moisture. If you are someone who suffers from an issue of dry skin make sure to use coconut oil at least 2-3 days a week.

Coming to Samantha, the ‘Citadel’ actress is averse to any sort of chemical that can harm her health or her skin. Her pictures are proof that makeup for her is a big no-no, she tries to let her skin breathe as much as she can and over time and again she has specifically mentioned in interviews that natural ingredients are of prior importance to her.

Sandalwood which in India is known as Chandan is a major part of her skincare game. She often tries to churn out DIY masks out of Chandan and honey along with other natural elements at home and then uses it and the benefits of it are clearly visible on her flawless skin.

Making a sandalwood face pack or body scrub at home is not a tedious task, remember that proportion is the key. Chandan is loaded with antioxidants that help in restricting the entire skin cell structure along with moisturizing the skin and also improves its texture and elasticity of it.

