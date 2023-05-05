NCPA: Witness The Vibrant World of Marathi Theatre Come Alive

If intend to get overwhelmed by a performance, head to the National Centre for Performing Arts. NCPA’s Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav is an attempt to encourage and support Marathi theatre and will feature a host of plays, talks, readings, tours and workshops featuring celebrated figures in Marathi theatre. This is the 10th edition of the festival and it promises to build on the success of the 2022 edition. We spoke to Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre & Films, NCPA, who reveals what he has in store for us. Excerpts:

How has your experience with Marathi theatre been?

My experience with Marathi Theatre thus far has been fascinating. The storytelling tradition of Maharashtra is so strong and impressive. Maharashtrians are so passionate about theatre. When I have gone to visit groups across the state, everyone has been so welcoming. The theatre groups have such respect and history with the NCPA. There is a real buzz about the work we are doing with the Pratibimb Festival.

Were there any learnings for you that you can implement in your work?

The brilliant thing about theatre is that we are always learning and evolving with every experience. We have to remain open to new ways of working and ways of seeing the world. One of the reasons I came to India was to experience culture here. The way in which people connect with each other, share stories with each other, it’s wonderful.

NCPA has become home to varying cultural events. How do you see this relationship?

Our role is to give our audiences the best and widest variety of cultural experiences possible. We are the first multi-venue cultural centre of this kind in South Asia. We follow the vision of J.R.D Tata and Dr. Jamshed Bhabha. Two incredibly gifted visionaries whose legacy is continued by our chairman Mr Khushroo N. Suntook. Our audiences and artists are of paramount importance to us and we are constantly working to innovate and grow as an organisation. Culture is always fresh, dynamic and evolving, like Mumbai itself. We aim to do the same.

Finally, what can the audiences expect from Pratibimb?

Audiences can expect a fantastic weekend of Marathi theatre productions, workshops, readings and food. There is also a free tour of the NCPA stages and our impressive cultural library. We start the festival with the premiere of Kalgitura - selected from our new writing initiative, Darpan. It’s a wonderful piece of work and we cannot wait to share it with audiences. The plays are subtitled in English to allow non-Marathi speakers greater access to the plays. We hope people will come from all over the state to enjoy the festivities.

