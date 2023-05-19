Neelam Sanjiva Reddy Birth Anniversary: All You Need to Know About India's Sixth President

NEELAM SANJIVA REDDY BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Neelam Sanjiva Reddy, the sixth President of India, was a notable politician and freedom fighter. He was the President of India from 1977 to 1982, the youngest person to assume the post until current President Droupadi Murmu. Reddy participated in the freedom movement from a young age. He was deeply committed to the cause of parliamentary democracy and worked tirelessly to uphold its essential principles. Notably, he faced no opposition during the presidential elections of 1977.

On his birth anniversary, here is everything you need to know about Neelam Sanjiva Reddy:

Early life

Neelam Sanjiva Reddy was born on May 19, 1913, to a Telugu-speaking family in Illur village, which is now part of Andhra Pradesh. Reddy received his education at the Theosophical High School in Adayar, Madras. He then enrolled as an undergraduate at the Government Arts College in Anantapur. In 1929, a momentous event occurred that would shape the course of Reddy’s life. Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Anantapur made a profound impact on him. Inspired by Gandhi’s principles, Reddy made significant changes in his life. He decided to discontinue his studies and embraced Khadi instead of foreign clothes. In recognition of his contributions to its establishment, Reddy was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Sri Venkateswara University in Tirupati in 1958.

Political career

In 1946, Reddy made his way to the Madras Legislative Assembly as a representative of the Congress party. He served as the Congress secretary and was also a member of the Indian Constituent Assembly. In 1956, when the state of Andhra Pradesh was created, Reddy became its first Chief Minister in October of the same year. He was re-elected as the chief minister in 1962. Reddy had the distinction of serving as the President of the Indian National Congress three times. The politician was a member of the Rajya Sabha thrice in his career. From June 1964, Reddy was the Union Minister of Steel and Mines. Reddy also served as Transport, Civil Aviation, Shipping, and Tourism ministries under Indira Gandhi.

Tenure as President of India