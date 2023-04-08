Neha Dhupia Is Obsessed With Co-Ords And Her Social Media Feed Is Proof

Neha Dhupia is known to serve up fashion goals to glam up anyone’s wardrobe. She has amped up her style statements and slayed every possible outfit, from chic casuals to gorgeous red carpet-gowns. Recently, the actress aced the co-ords trends and styled herself in a semi-formal monochrome suit for the day. She shared some pictures on her Instagram handle with the caption “Born with a silver streak."

Neha Dhupia chose this stunning outfit from the shelves of fashion designer Dhruv Kapoor. She looked stunning in the monochromatic printed georgette long shirt with a plunging neckline, open shrug patterns, and buttoned-up accents to the waist. She paired it with a blazer which had the same print as the shirt and a matching pair of loose-fitting satin pants.

Neha added finishing touches to her outfit for the day with tinted sunglasses and black stilettos. The Roadies judge posed for photos with her hair pulled back neatly into a ponytail with a middle parting. For her makeup, the actress chose nude lipstick, contoured cheekbones, and drawn eyebrows.

The Tumhari Sulu actor seems to be obsessed with co-ords. No, we are not saying this, Neha’s social media feed is proof enough. Earlier this week, Neha Dhupia made a statement in an all-grey suit by designer Kanika Goyal. The outfit consisted of a rugged patched blazer and distressed trousers in the same pattern. She kept her makeup to a minimum, with a subtle nude base and dark kohled eyes. She kept her hair open with a centre parting.

Recently, Neha Dhupia served as a judge at the Femina Miss India 2023 pageant, where she made heads turn in her elegant sea blue gown by ace Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. Neha Dhupia looked truly mesmerising as she made her appearance at the prestigious event. The actress’s outfit for the event had an off-the-shoulder strap, eye-catching 3D embellishments, and a floor-length hemline. The wet-back brushed, sleek open hairstyle enhanced the beauty of her ensemble. Neha Dhupia chose to wear understated makeup to go with her red carpet-attire.

The actress was recently vacationing in the Maldives with her family and is now back to resume her pending projects. She was last seen in the movie A Thursday, which was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

