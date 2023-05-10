Nerve Damage To Depression, 6 Health Problems Caused By Diabetes You Should Never Ignore

Diabetes is a common problem nowadays but in most cases, it is not detected in the early stages. In many cases, its symptoms take several years to develop. So once diabetes is detected, patients are advised to avoid eating sweets. But if you see symptoms like excessive thirst, frequent urination, sudden loss of weight, dizziness, tingling in hands and feet, or extreme tiredness, then you should contact a doctor. All these are the major symptoms of diabetes, and ignoring them can be injurious to your health. Therefore, let us take a look at the damage caused by diabetes in our bodies.

1. Nerve damage: According to a report in Healthline, major neurological damage may be caused by diabetes. Studies have suggested that long-term diabetes can harm the nerves significantly. This can further lead to symptoms such as numbness, tingling and pain, usually in the hands and feet which is known as diabetic neuropathy.

Advertisement

2. Heart-related complications: If a person is affected by diabetes, the chances of serious heart diseases like heart attack and stroke increase. In cases of high diabetes, the arteries get narrowed and thus, the normal blood flow gets obstructed. This can lead to many other heart-related complications.

3. Damage to the kidney: Diabetes is very harmful to the kidney. A person suffering from diabetes faces the problem of kidney failure. Diabetes also increases the risk of many other kidney-related problems.

4. Damage to the eyes: The eyes might suffer substantial harm as a result of diabetes. Patients suffering from diabetes may face blurriness in front of the eyes. Diabetes can also result in retinopathy, in which the eyes get affected. Uncontrolled high blood sugar levels can also harm the blood vessels inside the retina, which can cause diabetic retinopathy, a dangerous condition that affects the eyes. If not treated in time, it can cause significant vision issues and ultimately result in blindness.

5. Foot problems: Patients with diabetes can get affected by diabetic foot problems. This occurs due to poor circulation and nerve damage in the feet. The patient may become more susceptible to foot ulcers and infections as a result, and wound healing may also be slowed as a result.

6. Mental health: Diabetes also affects mental health as it can make you vulnerable to anxiety, depression and other mental health problems.