Niharika NM Receives Love And Admiration From The South India For Her Collaborations With Mahesh Babu And KGF Star Yash

Global Content Creator Niharika NM’s success story is now known to the world, owing to how she is making a mark even on international platforms. However, her global success doesn’t take away from the fact that she has a massive regional reach too. Elucidating the same are her 2022 reels with South dignitaries Mahesh Babu and Yash, which are running successfully, creating a benchmark even after a year of their release.

In 2022, Niharika NM became the first creator who brought Mahesh Babu and KGF star Yash to the world of reels, making their reel debut. Factoring in the south star’s debut and Niharika’s perfect scripting, the reels went viral in no time. However, the success of Mahesh Babu and Yash’s videos with Niharika did not stop there as the short videos have crossed a cumulative mark (including Youtube and Instagram) of 306 million and 92 million respectively, totalling over 398 million views.

Advertisement

Check out her amazing videos with Yash and Mahesh Babu-