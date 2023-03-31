Home » Lifestyle » Nita And Mukesh Ambani Arrive at the Launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Dressed In Pure Elegance

Nita And Mukesh Ambani Arrive at the Launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre Dressed In Pure Elegance

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 20:48 IST

New Delhi, India

Ambani Power Couple Steals the Show with their Impeccable Style at NMACC Launch
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani arrived at the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in pure class. A unique cultural space in Mumbai that showcases India’s finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

She looked stunning in a classic royal blue Banarsi sari. Known for a remarkable sense of style, she donned a blue and golden accent-heavy traditional saree along with traditional kundan jewelry, making her look stunning and priceless. She complemented her saree with a soft matte brownish nude makeup, and signature dark kohl eyes. To complete the look, she styled her hair into a soft ruffled bun adorned with white flowers.

It’s undeniable that the highlight of her ensemble is the massive kundan necklace adorned with huge emeralds, stealing the show. To complement the necklace, she has also adorned kundan earrings, matching bangles, and a huge diamond stud ring, completing her spectacular look for the evening.

first published: March 31, 2023, 20:34 IST
last updated: March 31, 2023, 20:48 IST
