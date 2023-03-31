Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: A Perfect Ode to India’s Traditions and Legacy

The Jio World Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex will now be home to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which will become the most sought-after arena to display the best of Indian art and culture to the globe and draw attention to India.

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, shared her vision for the first-of-its-kind landmark in the centre of Mumbai that has been named after her as India’s most cutting-edge, iconic, and world-class Cultural Centre for performing as well as visual arts gets ready for a grand debut.

Speaking on the occasion, Nita Ambani said, “Bringing this cultural centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. It is a space where we will showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India."

NMACC was born when Isha Ambani, CEO of Reliance Retail had announced it’s opening in October 2022 as a tribute to her mother’s love of culture.

NMACC is Nita Ambani’s vision of a better international destination for Indian artists, performers, and creators than what is currently offered in the US or Europe. Three theatres and 16,000 square feet of custom exhibition space will be found inside the four-story NMACC. The largest of them will have a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre and a stunning chandelier with 8,400 Swarovski crystals in the shape of a lotus.

Children, students, seniors, and people with disabilities will all be able to attend the centre without charge. It will also place a significant emphasis on community-building initiatives. The inaugural programme has been designed to draw attention to India’s profound cultural influence and to give the artist a stage on which to interact with the audience.

