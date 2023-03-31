Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre: Akash And Shloka Ambani Shine Bright In Indian Ensembles At The Opening Of NMACC

It is the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) today and right after husband, Mukesh Ambani and daughter Isha, Nita Ambani’s elder son and daughter-in-law, Akash and Shloka Ambani graced the red carpet with their presence. Well, the lovely couple smiled wide as they walked in to support and encourage Nita’s dream project.

Akash and Shloka walked hand-in-hand as they posed before the paparazzi at the event. The duo sported stunning Indian ensembles that made them look ethereal and the colour combination just like the couple is simply made in heaven. Take a look-

While Akash looked dapper in a bottle-green kurta set that had motifs embroidered on the coat, Shloka draped on the most eloquent saree. Akash’s kurta set is proof that minimal is more, any day of the week and on the other hand, Shloka’s saree stands as the epitome of the fact that we all need a little bit of glitz and shine in our lives.

The uber-talented, Shloka Mehta’s six yards of elegance had intricate embroideries on the borders and the subtle prints on the bodice of the saree was definitely the cherry on the cake. Shloka added a lovely pastel-gold embroidered sheer summer shawl that simply enhanced the look of the saree and made her look gorgeous.

To accessorize the look, Shloka chose a diamond maang-tikaa along with matching earrings and a lovely bangle. The uniformity in the jewellery selection is most definitely commendable. In terms of makeup, she opted for a minimal route with kohled eyes and a nude lip shade. She completed the look with a small bindi.

The event is open to children, art and fashion students, senior citizens and specially-abled people without any charge.

