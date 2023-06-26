NMACC Hosts 3400 Children and Senior Citizens For Last Two Shows of The Sound Of Music

It was a great time filled with laughter and entertainment for 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens from NGOs supported by Reliance Foundation, as they experienced special shows of the International Broadway musical The Sound of Music, dedicated for them by Mrs. Nita Ambani at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

At these two very special shows over the weekend, Reliance Foundation hosted 3,400 children and senior citizens from diverse locations across Mumbai, including specially-abled children. The initiative saw 18 NGOs supported by Education and Sports for All (ESA) programme along with Reliance employee volunteers ensured that everyone had a comfortable and magical experience. Through its ESA programme, Reliance Foundation has supported children’s aspirations through various education and sports initiatives over the years. These special shows in collaboration with NGOs are yet another step towards Reliance Foundation’s ongoing efforts to inspire children.

“The overwhelming response to The Sound of Music reaffirms NMACC’s vision of showcasing the best of India and the world. Seeing families from across the country come together and enjoy this magical experience has been truly heart- warming. We are humbled to have dedicated the final two shows to 3,400 underprivileged children and senior citizens. There could not have been a more uplifting way to conclude the iconic musical’s momentous run than to have shared it with this special audience. In continuation of our Education and Sports for All programme, we are committed to making art accessible to all," said Mrs Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation.

The Sound of Music made its debut in May this year at The Grand Theatre with a historic eight-week run – its longest ever in Asia and for the first time in the country. Enthralled by the stellar performances that bring to life the drama unfolding in the Von Trapp family, the excited children and senior citizens cheered along to timeless songs like My Favourite Things and Do-Re-Mi – matching the beat with the live orchestra. Following the musical, they were overjoyed when they got to meet the actors who play the Von Trapp family.