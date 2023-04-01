Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Exudes Royalty in JJ Valaya Couture at the Grand Opening of NMACC

Each time Sonam Kapoor Ahuja steps out, she sets a timeless trend! This time was no different. The style icon looked like royalty in a custom JJ Valaya couture at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called ‘Swadesh’ along with three blockbuster shows – a musical theatrical called ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’; a costume art exhibition called ‘India in Fashion’ and a visual art show called ‘Sangam/Confluence’.

Together, the programming is an exploration into the diversity of India’s cultural traditions and their impact on the world, while also showcasing the diversity of spaces at the Cultural Centre.

To celebrate the inaugural ceremony, the cultural centre premiered the musical theatrical called ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’. And Sonam’s ensemble did complete justice to the evening which celebrated India, its culture, heritage and craft.

JJ Valaya who is known to love India and the craftsmanship it offers, never fails to explore the same in his couture. Sonam’s ensemble which is from Valaya’s Alma series features a georgette saree draped under a customised silk dupion jacket with a jewelled cummerbund. The printed saree adds a pop of colour to the overall silhouette.

Elated to be a part of the NMACC event, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to instagram and wrote" What a spectacular evening! What a show!." Further expressing how she felt in the ensemble, Sonam added, “Thank you @jjvalaya for making me the most beautiful sari."

While Sonam aces every look she adorns, it’s celebrity stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor’s styling that brings it all together. For this look, Rhea styled it along with stylists Abhilasha Devnani and Diptee Agarwal. Known for her unique taste in style and ensuring every frame looks like a masterpiece in real and reel life, Rhea does make the world of fashion a better place.

Accentuating Sonam’s regal ensemble were the jewellery pieces the actor wore. The Estaa earrings paired with a necklace from Khanna Jewellers completed the stunning makeup done by celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni and the hair style done by Hiral Bhatia.

