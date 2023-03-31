Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani Dress Exquisitely in Traditional Garb at NMACC Opening Ceremony

Arriving at Nita Ambani’s NMACC launch ceremony in Mumbai were Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. The couple was spotted pairing up in all-black attire. They both wore ethnic clothing. Anant Ambani can be seen sporting a kurta-pajama combo, while Radhika Merchant was clad in a black saree. The couple posed for the photographers waiting at the location. On the other hand, Anant Ambani sported a bandhgala with silver buttons and a brooch.

Check out the images right here:

Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani, businessman and husband of Nita Ambani, and his daughter Isha also arrived at the event before the pair. The father-daughter pair was also spotted donning cultural attire. Isha was spotted in a lovely white attire, while his father was spotted in a black suit. Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, who were also photographed at the occasion, were both dressed elegantly. Akash wore a green kurta combo, while Shloka wore a saree.

Look out the photos of them below:

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant’s daughter, Radhika Merchant had got engaged in Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here