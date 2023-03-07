No Smoking Day 2023: New-Age Therapy That Can Help Manage The Urge To Smoke

With India being home to more than 12% of the world’s smokers, there are more than 120 million smokers in India, as per WHO. As of 2015, smoking tobacco amongst men in India rose to 108 million, with an increase of 36% from 1998 to 2015. Nearly 267 million adults in India are tobacco users, as per Global Adult Tobacco Survey India, 2016-17. Excessive smoking has led to more incidents of death in the country. More than 1 million people die every year due to tobacco-related illnesses. It was also recently reported that India has over 12.1 million female smokers than any country, except the United States.

This No Smoking Day (March 8th), renowned psychiatrists and de-addiction medical experts from all over the country aim to increase awareness about the impact of smoking on people’s lives by encouraging them to be informed about effective mechanisms to manage their lifestyles better and ultimately quit smoking with support therapies.

Advertisement

The nicotine receptors in an active smokers’ brain are prone to receiving more nicotine. When nicotine from cigarettes unlocks the nicotine receptors in the brain, a feel-good chemical called dopamine is released. However, the dopamine lasts only for a while, leading to more cigarette cravings.

Dr. Sourav Das, MD, DNB, ISAM, Consultant Psychiatrist, Somnos Sleep Clinic, Kolkata says, “As a result of the physiological dependence, the body feels unpleasant withdrawal symptoms. This is often a difficult period, as the body needs to get used to not having nicotine. Many people with smoking addictions experience several mental health disorders, such as depression, observed four times more in regular smokers than non-smokers."

Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) comes as a new-age therapeutic remedy to these growing challenges. NRT provides smokers with nicotine but in a harmless manner, not via harmful chemicals that come with smoking cigarettes. Many studies proved that NRT could usually double the chances of quitting smoking. Together with counselling to quit smoking, NRT can help to increase the number of smokeless tobacco users who would eventually quit as well.

“There are, unfortunately, about 7000 chemicals in tobacco products which cause harmful toxic effects. The adverse effects of these toxic chemicals on the human body are multifold. NRT has been a proven successful and safer therapeutic option for helping people to quit using tobacco products. NRT provides nicotine, which locks onto the receptors of the bloodstream, lessening cravings and lessens feelings of withdrawal. This not only helps one quit smoking but also reduces depression and weight gain that may come along from addiction itself. Other main symptoms like restlessness, difficulty in concentration, etc. can also be managed well effectively with NRT." adds Dr Das.

Advertisement

NRT comes in multiple forms, such as patches, chewing gums, nasal sprays, inhalers, and lozenges. NRT patches provide a stable level of nicotine intake in the body that can manage withdrawal symptoms. They are several studies which support that using nicotine patches enables higher quit rate due to increased compliance. Additionally, gums can be used for urgent cravings. In case of severe cravings, a higher dose is recommended by doctors. There are many studies which support Therefore, it’s important to get in touch with your healthcare provider to understand the suitable treatment and NRT dosage that is right for you!

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here