'Nobody Can Stop' Kajol; She Is Here To Rule Instagram In Black Jumpsuit

Kajol is one of Bollywood’s most cheerful and brilliant actresses. She has appeared in several movies over the decades and has never failed to entertain her audience. In addition, she is an active user on social media and frequently posts pictures and videos. Be it Indian wear, formal or casual, Kajol carries herself flawlessly. The actress has a unique sense of sass that allows her to pull off any outfit to perfection. Her fans are stunned by her recent Instagram post.

On Thursday night, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of images of herself wearing an off-shoulder black jumpsuit with gorgeous yellow ruffle embroidery. The outfit is followed by perfectly paired black footwear, green nail paint, nude makeup, and wavy hair. The actress is wearing a Gauri & Nainika number, and the look is styled by Radhika Mehra. When it comes to makeup, she carries herself well in her go-to nude makeup look. Light-shade lipstick, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated lashes, perfectly shaped brows, contoured cheekbones, and eyelash extensions rounded off the actress’ look.

“Did you know that the bumble bee flying is against all the laws of physics? It flies because it believes it can. Be the bumble bee. #BelieveIt #Fly #Dream #Hope. Nobody can stop you! Stop listening to the traffic!" wrote Kajol, captioning the pictures.

Her fans went crazy in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Omg stop it!" while others commented, “Why so pretty?"

Apart from the jumpsuits, Kajol looks breathtaking when she wears a gown. She wore a gorgeous low plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit gown at the Red Sea International Film Festival. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the gown was beautifully designed by Shantanu & Nikhil.

Although Kajol hates wearing purple, still amazed her fans with a purple gown that was styled by Radhika Mehra. She captioned her post, “Most days I hate purple. But today I don’t. What say?" The gown was the creation of Saaksha & Kinni, styled by Radhika Mehra.

The actress was last seen in the movie, Salaam Venky, playing the role of a mother.

