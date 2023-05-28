Nora Fatehi Flaunts Her Curves in a Vibrant Bodycon Dress at IIFA; See Photos

Bold dress statements are an attribute of Bollywood diva, Nora Fatehi. Every time the actress leaves her house, even if it’s just for a routine gym session, she enchants the internet with her glam-filled attire. Thanks to her red carpet ensemble for tonight’s IIFA awards, Nora Fatehi has once again whipped up an internet craze.

We are all in awe of Nora Fatehi’s looks as she recently walked the red carpet at the IIFA Awards 2023 in the Yas Islands of Abu Dhabhi. She was wearing a stunning bodycon dress with an equally stunning floor-length piece attached, and she looked stunning. Nora may be seen wearing the entire ensemble with ease and posing elegantly on the red carpet for the photographers.

Check out Nora’s complete look right here-

Without mentioning Nora’s makeup and hairstyle, which so expertly highlight her overall look, we can’t stop talking about her outfit for tonight. She has flawlessly applied her makeup so that it is neither too bright nor too subdued. It’s perfectly on-point with mascara-coated eyes that are flawlessly drawn with blue eyeshadow and perfectly complement her orange-blue outfit. Nora gave her face a very wonderful shimmering effect by selecting a mauve-colored lipstick for the style. Her hair is also done very neatly in a bun with a middle division and a few strands that fall appealingly on her face.

Nora completed the appearance with just a few simple accessories, including a vivid blue earring and lovely rings on her fingers. She opted to wear nothing but a bare neck tonight at the IIFA.

Just yesterday, Nora Fatehi stunned the fashion police while walking at the IIFA Rocks show for Manish Malhotra’s collection, and she instantly took the internet by storm. Nora Fatehi exuded a princess-like beauty while wearing a blue Manish Malhotra suit. Nora looked stunning in the attire, and the combination of her hairdo, cosmetics, and outfit choice perfectly captured the vibe of the 1950s.

What do you think of Nora’s appearances from the two days?