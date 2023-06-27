Nora Fatehi Is A Glam Doll In Red Mini Dress; This Is How Much It Costs

Nora Fatehi, a Bollywood dancer-actor, recently released her new music video, Sexy In My Dress. Nora shared several images and videos on her Instagram handle to promote the song. She wore a bold and sassy red mini-dress that caught our attention. Nora has always flaunted her unique sense of style in exquisite attire with rare cuts and designs. But this vibrant piece has levelled up her fashion game.

Nora Fatehi’s latest outfit is from the shelves of the luxury clothing label House Of CB. The stunning dress is available on their website under the label Christiana Red Mini Dress for a whopping price of Rs 15,528/- (GBP 149).

Nora’s dress is perfect for the warm summer months or the humid monsoon. Her outfit is made of lightweight red georgette fabric with noodle straps, a figure-hugging fit, and flattering cups. It also has a flared hem and lining to give it a more structured appearance. Nora decided to accessorise the look with golden jewellery, including bracelets, big hoop earrings, statement rings, and layered chains with pendants.

Nora kept a sharp and eddy makeup look, which included a mauve lip colour, feathery brows, rouged cheekbones, dazzling highlighter, dramatic black winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, shimmering eye shadow, and sharp contouring. Last, but not least, side-parted, open wavy hair.

Earlier, Nora stunned in a black cut-out dress for the promotion of the music video. The sleeveless attire worn by Nora Fatehi had noodle straps, a halter neckline that accentuates her features, cut-outs on the neckline and midriff, and metal hoop structures on the front to give it a seductive look. It also included a provocative thigh-high slit, a gathered design, and a figure-skimming silhouette that flaunted her well-toned body.