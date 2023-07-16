Nora Fatehi Looks Unbelievably Sexy in a Latex Catsuit and Amaze Jewels; See Photos

The stunner diva, Nora Fatehi, is not only a captivating dancer but also a style icon. Her unique and daring dress choices never fail to enthral fans of fashion. Nora is quite active on social media, especially Instagram, where her stylish postings are a goldmine of ideas. She is now getting ready for the premiere of her reality series, Hip Hop India, on which she will judge alongside Remo D’Souza.

Check out her post right here:

Advertisement

Her most stunning appearance to date in a seductive black catsuit is sure to mesmerise you and up the tension. The actress thrilled her followers on Instagram on Friday by posting several mesmerising images with the message, “I see you watchin’ (fiendin’) I know you want it (schemin’)." Let’s pause a moment to have a look at her breathtaking images.

Nora selected a stunning catsuit from the renowned clothing line Deadlotus Couture for her outfit. The latex fabric catsuit is stylish in black and has long sleeves. It has a fitted breast, a front zip, and a silhouette that emphasises her curves. She added a chic jacket from the company Any Old Iron to go with the catsuit. Her overall appearance has a retro and emo vibe thanks to the leather jacket’s silver trim on the sleeves and attached fringes.