HOT! Nora Fatehi's Polka Dotted-Bikini Steals the Show; Video Goes Viral

Actress Nora Fatehi often ignites the internet with her sultry images and videos. However, not all of Nora’s content is warmly accepted by online users. Nora recently posted a clip on her Instagram account in which she discussed a restaurant and bar in Goa.

In the video, Nora wore a polka-dotted dress with a plunging neckline, making her look elegant. Nora discussed the restaurant with her followers and even gave the place a recommendation. “Thank you @maaigoa," Nora wrote in the caption of the reel she posted. We had a blast.

Advertisement

Nora flaunted her enormous cleavage in a polka-dot outfit, and she looked stunning. She highlighted her appearance with dramatic lipstick, mascara, kohl-rimmed eyes, and blush. Her makeup game was on notch.

She had her hair pulled up in a high ponytail and looked stunning. As soon as her video appeared online, internet users began praising her stunning attractiveness. One user commented, “You look amazing, Nora." Someone else commented, “She looks fab so hot." The actor-dancer also shared a video of herself showcasing the stunning views that are available at her hotel.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna Looks Fire HOT in Bikini Photos From Her Recent Maldives Vacation

However, Nora has a long list of hit songs that have topped the charts to her credit. She is regarded as one of the dancers most in demand in the business. The 31-year-old diva is working on a number of intriguing projects with celebrities in the business. She reportedly has five lead acting contracts, including Kunal Kemmu’s first directorial effort, “Madgaon Express."