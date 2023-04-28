Trends :Samantha BirthdayHoroscopeHappy Eid-ul-Fitr 2023Akshaya Tritiya 2023Parshuram Jayanti 2023
Nora Fatehi Sizzles In A Shimmery Gown, Fans Compare Her To The Kardashians

Nora Fatehi loves to experiment with her sense of style which allows her to sport some supremely fashionable looks

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 16:53 IST

New Delhi, India

Nora Fatehi aced this look and how. This is absolute goals. (Images: Instagram)
Nora Fatehi aced this look and how. This is absolute goals. (Images: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi has never let down fashion critics with her dance moves or her sartorial choices. The ace dancer has always put her best foot forward when it comes to choosing her outfits and acing some amazing fashion looks. Recently she took to her social media account to share pictures of a recent look that she sported for an award ceremony.

Take a look-

The sequined semi-sheer dress that Nora had opted for was from the shelves of ace designer Yousef Al Jasmi and the actress carried it beautifully. The heavily embellished gown had a halter-neck cut and thigh slit was what really caught everybody’s eyes. The body-hugging factor of the gown really accentuated the dancer’s figure and made her look even more stunning.

Nora opted for very little makeup to go with this look, the glittery took centre stage right after her gown and the colour contrast went perfectly well. From the nude lip shade to the contoured and blushed cheekbones, she looked absolutely magical. The perfect choice however was the decision to go ahead with a minimalistic hairstyle and just leave it open. She accessorised the look with a pair of statement earrings, some finger rings and a stiletto with shiny straps.

Fans and followers of Nora have been comparing this look and Nora’s entire vibe with that of Kim Kardashian and the internet wants to know whether or not some inspiration was taken from the reality star to nail this look. At the same time, people on the internet are amazed at how well Nora is able to carry herself at all times and somehow she always manages to stun her way into our hearts- we are definitely not complaining about that.

first published: April 28, 2023, 16:53 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 16:53 IST
