Nora Fatehi Slays Like No Other in a Glitzy Crop Top, Denims and Fur Stole; See Photos

When it comes to fashion, Nora Fatehi is a name to remember. With her own decisions and stylistic experimentation, the actress frequently gives a new fashion perspective. Nora wore a crop top with a cowl neck made of chainmail and cut jeans. The attire was elegant with several necklaces, slinky silver shoes, and a blue fur stole for panache. The celebrity displayed glowing shine with pink-toned makeup and a half-up, half-down ponytail in her hair. Check out her recent look here-

The actress most recently wore a stunning Balmain black and white coordinated ensemble. Nora wore formal trousers that matched a cropped shirt with black and white geometric motifs all over it. By adding a matching blazer with power shoulders and wide sleeves, she increased her style quotient. Winged eyeliner, coloured lips, and contoured cheeks helped the actress to complete her appearance. Her outfit was complimented with a straight hairstyle.

You will be mesmerised as she maes her most gorgeous appearance to date in a sensual black catsuit. The actress delighted her Instagram followers on Friday by posting a number of captivating photographs along with the caption, “I see you watchin’ (fiendin’) I know you want it (schemin’)." Take a peek at her amazing pictures while we pause.

Nora chose a gorgeous catsuit from Deadlotus Couture, a renowned apparel brand, for her look. Long sleeves and a trendy black latex catsuit are featured. It enhances her curves with its fitting breast, front zip, and shape. She paired the catsuit with a stylish jacket from Any Old Iron. The silver trim on the leather jacket’s sleeves and the connected fringes give her overall look a retro and emo touch.