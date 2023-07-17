Trends :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Nora Fatehi's Catsuit Outfit Proves That Black Is Never Basic

Nora Fatehi’s Catsuit Outfit Proves That Black Is Never Basic

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 17:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 17:56 IST

Mumbai, India

In a seductive black catsuit, Nora Fatehi elevated her sense of style. (Images: Instagram)
In a seductive black catsuit, Nora Fatehi elevated her sense of style. (Images: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi never ceases to amaze her admirers with her impeccable sense of fashion. One is sure to be entranced by her beauty and the unique outfits that she flaunts effortlessly. Nora is preparing for the premiere of her reality show, Hip Hop India, on which she will participate as a judge alongside Remo D’Souza. But what caught everyone’s attention was the stunning catsuit attire the actress wore for the promo of her show. The outfit gave off complete DC Universe vibes and it seemed like Nora went all out to prove that black is never basic.

Nora Fatehi treated her fans to a more detailed look of her outfit. She posted some stunning portraits on Instagram with the caption, “I see you watchin’ (fiendin’) I know you want it (schemin’)."

Nora chose an exquisite ensemble from the renowned apparel brands Deadlotus Couture and Any Old Iron. The latex catsuit was black and stylish with long sleeves. It featured a front zipper, and a shape that emphasizes Nora’s contours. She layered her catsuit with a leather jacket. The jacket had silver embellishments on the sleeves and attached fringes that added a vintage touch to her overall look.

Nora’s entire look was styled by Maneka Harisinghani. Sheaccessoried the look with layered silver chain necklaces, bold silver rings, and black pointed boots. Reshmaa Merchant did Nora’s makeup. The Street Dancer 3D actress went in for nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick. Nora decided to leave her luscious locks cascading down a side partition, adding to the overall appeal of the appearance.

Nora Fatehi can pull off latex outfits like no one else and her social media feed is proof. At the IIFA Rocks event earlier this year, the actress chose a dramatic red latex gown by Nicolas Jebran, which was masterfully styled by Gehna Dholakia. Nora’s outfit had a plunging neckline, an off-the-shoulder style, a figure-hugging fit, and a floor-length skirt.

Nora Fatehi opted for glitter eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip colour. The red nail paint added extra oomph to the outfit. The actress chose to wear her gorgeous hair loose, complementing her magnificent ensemble.

first published: July 17, 2023, 17:56 IST
last updated: July 17, 2023, 17:56 IST
