Nora Fatehi's Fashion Transformation In A Reel Is Stunning Beyond Words, Watch Video

Nora Fatehi is the ultimate glam queen, she is always creating with magic her mesmerising looks and her magical aura. She loves following the new trends on reels and also recreates these amazing reels. A trendsetter in every sense of the term, Nora is a mass favourite and she definitely has all the reasons to be so.

The actress took to her Instagram to create a viral transformation reel and it was simply too amazing to handle. In case you have missed out on the video, check it out here-

In the initial bit of the video, Nora is seen sporting a hot girl summer look with utmost finesse. She dons a green bikini bra with cool denim shorts along with black flipons that looked ultra cool. For the first look the actress had her hair tied up in a bun and sported a no makeup look. She looked fresh as a a lily and her dance moves pierced through the hearts of her fans and followers.

In a jiffy she danced her way through to another spectacular look, where she dressed up in a summery pink co-ord set. Nora confidently flaunter her well-toned mid-riff that looked truly spectacular. She kept her tiedup and her sweet and simple diamond studs that she sported in the previous look as well. The fact that the actress can confidently showcase a no makeup look and is comfortable in her own skin is proven through this video.