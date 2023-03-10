Nora Fatehi’s Monochrome Look Is Too Good To Miss

Nora Fatehi has time and again won fans’ hearts with her stunning fashion choices. The actress is currently on The Entertainers tour in the United States and is dishing out some amazing glam looks. Nora knows how to elevate her fashion diary with each outfit. From rocking gowns to sassy dresses, the actress knows it all. Her recent monochromatic outfit is breaking all her previous records, and we are definitely in awe of her style.

Nora, in a chic, monochromatic co-ord ensemble, gave us major fashion goals. The stunning outfit was from the racks of the fashion brand Balmain, and she looked absolutely mesmerising while wearing this formal suit. The actress was dressed in a short top with black geometric motifs all over it. She also paired it with a matching blazer that had long sleeves and a front zipper. The actress completed the outfit with a pair of matching pants with a high waist design.

Nora enhanced her outfit for the day with a pair of black leather boots. She let her hair open in straight locks with a centre part. She flawlessly pulled off the look with minimal makeup. The actress used a nude lipstick shade, nude eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, and kohled eyes.

While we talk about Nora raising the glam factor, we cannot miss out on her lime green dress. A few weeks back, the actress posted a round of images wearing a green one-shoulder dress with an asymmetrical drape. Nora’s soft silk dress has a sweetheart neckline, a body-hugging fit, a seductive cut above the waistline, and a thigh-high slit. She paired it with peep-toe stilettos with golden embellishments, completing her sophisticated ensemble. She adorned jewellery from the accessory brand, Bulgari.

Yet another look Nora Fatehi slayed was an exquisite outfit by Falguni Shane Peacock. Nora looked glamorous in a silver slip-short dress with silver feather-like ornamentation and sequin embellishments. With its plunging neckline, deep-cut detailing at the back, and thigh-high middle slit, the dress fit Nora’s figure and highlighted her curves. Nora accessorised her look with elegant silver earrings, diamond finger rings, and traditional silver sequin stilettos.

