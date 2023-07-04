Nora Fatehi's Transformation From A Simple Athleisure Look To A Smoking HOT Look Is Winning The Internet, Watch Video

Nora Fatehi loves to sport a scintillating look, no matter what, she always knows how to put her best fashion foot forward. Nora’s sartorial choices are never over the top, they are subtle yet remarkable and the actress carries any and every outfit effortlessly with the utmost panache. The outfits that she dons are often reflective and an extension of her charming personality.

Recently, the ‘Dilbar’ fame took to her social media account to share a transformation reel. For those in the unknown, transformation reels are the latest obsession for content creators and the trend has everybody hooked to their screens. Even though Nora is a trendsetter in every sense of the term, she does love to hop on to trends every now and then.

Her latest reel is as amazing as her, check it out if you already have not-

The initial bit of the reel showed Nora dressed up in a simple all-black athleisure look which featured a black Adidas jacket along with workout tracks from the same brand. Her hair was tied up in a messy bun but what was truly unmissable was her lovely pair of golden studs.

She very soon grooved her way into wearing the most stunning egg-shell white co-ord outfit and she looked absolutely ethereal. Nora opted for a pristine white bralette which she paired with a body-hugging white skirt that accentuated her stellar figure crafting a beautiful silhouette. The Fendi outfit on her looked as if it was simply made for Nora and nobody else, it was tailored to absolute perfection and Nora carried it extremely well.