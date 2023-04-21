Not Just Jennifer Aniston, Here Are Other Hollywood Stars Who Slayed Outfits By Indian Designers

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston made her fans in India swoon over her ethnic look in Murder Mystery 2 along with Adam Sandler. The Friends actress was seen in a lehenga from Manish Malhotra’s collection. She wore the ivory-coloured chikankari lehenga for an Indian wedding sequence in the Netflix movie. Aniston is not the first Hollywood actress to wear an outfit by an Indian designer. From major scenes on their shows to cover shoots for leading magazines, many celebs picked Indian wear for their top fashion outings.

Remember when pop queen Beyonce dazzled in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation? From the designer’s Vrindavan collection, she selected a navy blue low-waisted multipanel lehenga ensemble to wear. Elaborating on the design elements of the outfit, it is a hand-embroidered piece made with multicoloured silk thread. The designers used French knots, fine sequin work, gold zardozi, and beadwork for the outfit’s detailing.

In the drama series And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a custom-made Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga. The fashion house mentioned that this unique piece was handcrafted. It features full sleeves and a cropped corset blouse. While the skirt was set in red. The look was completed with matching floral embellishment on the hair and a black potli bag.

Cardi B picked up a stunning Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit for the cover shoot of the Entertainment Weekly magazine. She looked mesmerising in the white and gold fitted gown with intricate sequin detailing all over. She nicely paired it up with a silver-oxidised choker and heavy earrings.

Paris Hilton also chose to wear a customised outfit from Falguni Shane Peacock at one of her events. She donned a subtle pink dress which has a plunging neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette.

The dress was embellished with silver adornments all over the body. Towards the bottom, the dress has a net pattern and a feather design.

