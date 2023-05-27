Not Morning Or Evening, This Is The Best Time To Exercise

Working out regularly has numerous health benefits. However, a lot of people often wonder what is the right time to exercise for the benefit the most. As most of us work out either early in the morning or during the evening, these are considered to be the best hours. According to a report published in the Healthline, while working out in the morning or evening has its benefits, exercising in the afternoon is the most fruitful.

Sweating it out during the afternoon might sound a little unusual, but it is considered to be the best time for a workout. The time frame between 2 pm and 6 pm is reportedly the most apt for workouts. If you can hit the gym during this time, you can improve your health immensely.

Benefits of working out in the afternoon

According to a study done on the subject, the researchers found that the performance level of our body is at its peak during the afternoon. As the body temperature keeps increasing throughout the day, this results in an increase in muscle strength and the activity of the enzymes. As per experts, our body temperature happens to be at its highest between 2 pm to 6 pm. When we work out at this time, the body is fully prepared and yields the maximum results. Exercising during the afternoon happens to strengthen the body compared to working out during the morning or evening.

Decreasing the risk of injury

The reaction time of our body is also the fastest during the afternoon and evening. This is something very crucial for running on the treadmill or similar intense exercises. Our heart rate and blood pressure are also the lowest during the afternoon, significantly reducing the risk of injuries. Additionally, exercise between 2 pm and 6 pm also enhances the quality of sleep.