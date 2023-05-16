Note These 7 Habits That Negatively Impact Your Brain

Keeping the brain in a healthy state is vital for one’s overall well-being. However, certain habits can weaken our cognitive abilities and gradually lead to mental health issues. Habits such as excessive sitting, insufficient social interaction, and inadequate sleep may affect our minds negatively. However, the encouraging news is that these habits are also the easiest to modify, as stated by Rudolph Tanzi, who is the director of the Genetics and Aging Research Unit and co-director of the McCance Center for Brain Health at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. In the following discussion, we will highlight the habits that can negatively affect your mind and memory.

Brain damaging habits:

Advertisement

Too much sitting

Extended periods of sitting can have detrimental effects on the brain, as indicated by a study published in PLOS One in 2018. On average, adults spend about six-and-a-half hours per day seated, and this sedentary behaviour has been linked to alterations in a crucial memory-related section of the brain. The research involved MRI scans of the medial temporal lobe (MTL), responsible for forming new memories, in individuals aged 45 to 75. Comparing the scans with the participants’ daily sitting duration, it was observed that those who spent more time sitting had thinner MTL regions. The study suggests that thinning of the MTL may serve as an early indication of cognitive decline and the onset of dementia.

Tanzi suggests engaging in physical activity after sitting for 15 to 30 minutes. He advises setting a recurring timer on your phone to serve as a reminder. When you get up, strive to be actively mobile. You can walk around your home, perform push-ups against the kitchen counter, do a series of squats or lunges, or take a brisk walk around your neighbourhood.

Lack of socialising

Isolation is associated with feelings of sadness and an increased vulnerability to Alzheimer’s disease, and it can expedite the decline of cognitive abilities. According to a study published in “The Journals of Gerontology: Series B" in July 2021, individuals with limited social interactions experience greater loss of grey matter in the brain, which is responsible for processing information.

You don’t necessarily require to interact with a large number of people. Experts suggest that finding two or three individuals whom you can comfortably share anything with can be sufficient. These individuals can form your social pod.

Advertisement

Eating too much junk food

Individuals who consume a diet rich in hamburgers, fries, potato chips, and soft drinks tend to have reduced sizes of brain regions associated with learning, memory, and mental well-being. Conversely, including berries, whole grains, nuts, and green leafy vegetables in one’s diet helps maintain optimal brain function and decelerates cognitive decline. Therefore, when faced with the choice between reaching for a bag of chips or a handful of nuts, opt for the latter to support brain health.

Lack of sleep

Advertisement

As per the CDC, approximately one-third of adults fail to achieve the recommended seven to eight hours of sleep. A study published in the December 2018 edition of Sleep revealed that cognitive abilities, including memory, reasoning, and problem-solving, experience a decline when individuals consistently sleep less than seven hours per night.

Instead of solely focusing on increasing the duration of sleep, a more effective strategy is to allow yourself additional time for sleep. Experts advise going to bed an hour earlier than your usual bedtime. This approach helps reduce staying up late and provides your brain and body with the extra time needed to ensure sufficient sleep.

Chronic stress

Advertisement

Persistent stress has the potential to cause neuronal cell death and reduce the size of the prefrontal cortex, which plays a vital role in memory and learning processes. Older adults often experience significant stress when they adopt a rigid and inflexible attitude of “my way or the highway" in various aspects of life, according to Tanzi. This mindset of having excessively high expectations can lead to unfavourable reactions that elevate stress levels whenever circumstances do not align with personal desires or preferences.

Maintain adaptability in your responses. When you feel yourself on the verge of becoming upset, take a few deep breaths and acknowledge that you may not always have the best perspective. Embrace the idea that alternative approaches can also be acceptable.

Advertisement

Blasting your headphones

Listening to music or sounds through earbuds at maximum volume for just half an hour can result in permanent hearing damage. However, the consequences extend beyond the ears alone. Research has shown that hearing loss in older adults is associated with cognitive issues, including Alzheimer’s disease and a decline in brain tissue. This connection may arise from the increased effort the brain expends in comprehending speech and surroundings, leaving little capacity to store information in memory.

To protect your hearing and cognitive health, it is advisable to lower the volume to no more than 60 percent of the device’s maximum capacity and avoid prolonged listening sessions exceeding a few hours.

Staying in the dark for too long

Insufficient exposure to natural light can lead to feelings of depression, which in turn can negatively impact brain function. Scientific studies have demonstrated that sunlight plays a crucial role in maintaining optimal brain performance.