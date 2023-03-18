Home » Lifestyle » Nushrratt Bharuccha In White Lehenga Is 'Pearl-Pearl Dil Ke Paas'

Nushrratt Bharuccha In White Lehenga Is 'Pearl-Pearl Dil Ke Paas'

Setting higher standards for fashion has become easy for Nushrratt Bharuccha. This time, she did it while wearing a lovely pearl white lehenga that she purchased from Disha Patil's clothing store. Check it out here

Published By: Riya Ashok Madayi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 16:42 IST

Mumbai, India

The ethnic look of Nushrratt Bharuccha is quite stunning. (Images: Instagram)
Nushrratt Bharuccha’s ethnic looks are an absolute head-turner. Her impeccable choices in lehengas and sarees are truly an inspiration for many fashion enthusiasts. Raising the fashion bar has become a cakewalk for Nushrratt Bharuccha. This time, she did it in a stunning pearl white lehenga from the racks of fashion designer Disha Patil.

Nushrratt opted for the lehenga with intricate embroidery and sequin work that covered the entire length. She paired it up with a chic strappy blouse with a plunging neckline. To complete the outfit, the actress draped a netted white dupatta over her shoulders. Further, the actress accessorised her outfit with layered necklaces and a set of bangles to complement her neck jewellery. She enhanced her attire with contoured cheekbones, delicate pink eyeshadow with highlights, and a dab of nude-hued glossy lip colour. Posting the pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, “Pearl-Pearl Dil Ke Paas."

Earlier, Nushrratt Bharuccha walked down the runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2023. The actress stole the show in an ochre yellow bralette blouse and a long, flared floral skirt. She was the showstopper for fashion designer Mahima Mahajan’s collection. The intricate floral designs added a much-appreciated spring-summer vibe to the ensemble. The dupatta was set in a contrasting pink shade that brought vibrancy and colour play to the entire ensemble. For her makeup, she chose a wet and glossy look with rhinestones attached near her eyes. The actress wore a green neckpiece, a waist chain, and statement rings with the outfit.

RELATED NEWS

Remember when Nushrratt Bharuccha slayed the white swan look? The actress sported designer Monika Nidhii’s charming white sharara. She paired it up with a bralette blouse that was laced with blue and pink sequins and dropped the dupatta like a cape. Nushrratt completed her look with a green drop pendant necklace and her straight hair tied at the back.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s films Selfiee and Ram Setu. She is also working on her upcoming films Akelli and Chorri 2. She has worked in movies like Dream Girl, Chhorii, Ajeeb Daastaans, Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Janhit Mein Jaari.

first published: March 18, 2023, 16:42 IST
last updated: March 18, 2023, 16:42 IST
